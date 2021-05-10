This is how the Xbox shoes made by Adidas would look

The rivalry between brands has always existed, and is strengthened every day through marketing. And the story becomes even more interesting when companies collaborate to fight against products that are born from other projects together. The “rivalry of rivalry,” one might say. Apparently that’s what they aim for Xbox and Adidas, who would work on custom shoes to combat the alliance between Nike and PlayStation.

In recent days, some promotional images were leaked that would be of the joint work between Xbox and Adidas. The German brand would put on sale a line of footwear aesthetically inspired by Microsoft’s video game platform. According to Complex, the first model would arrive in June and there would be more in October.

While there is still no confirmation from the companies regarding this collaboration, Adidas documents they would detail what the launches would be like. The first design based on the Xbox aesthetic would be called Forum Tech Boost, while basketball shoes based on the retro Forum Mid line would arrive in the last quarter. The report also ensures that there is a plan for more collaborative footwear in 2022.

What will Adidas Xbox shoes look like?

Credit: Complex

The photographs that were known would be of works in progress and would not reflect the final product of the alliance between both brands. In itself nothing too extravagant looks, at least in the tentative design of the Forum Tech Boost.

Sneakers would adopt the black color of the Xbox Series X, with green laces and soles with a certain transparency. On the sides, not only the traditional three Adidas strips would be appreciated, but also the Xbox isotype.

In any case, Complex indicates that since it is a preliminary work, final shoe design could change “significantly”. At the moment we will have to wait for official news to confirm the creation of this product.

If one thing is clear with this alliance, it is that Xbox’s choice of Adidas is no accident. Even less when you see the work done together by Nike and PlayStation in recent years. Undoubtedly, it was a matter of time before the rivalries between apparel brands and video game consoles will merge into one.

