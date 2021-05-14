this is how ‘The Woman at the Window’ was made

This is the story of a hoax. It was before the movie existed, when The Woman in the Window, a first novel signed by AJ Finn, peaked at # 1 in the New York Times Top 10 Bestsellers. After selling the rights for a millionaire sum, signing translation contracts with more than 40 countries and granting the rights of the film adaptation to the producer Scott Rudin, A devastating New Yorker article uncovered the truth, or at least the chain of lies that had been his life up to that point, of Dan Mallory, the man behind the pseudonym AJ Finn.

The first warning signs, said the journalist Ian Parker in his impeccable article A Suspense Novelist’s Trail of Deceptions, They had appeared during a colloquium at a literary festival in which the writer had confessed to a long history of depression with fairly frequent incursions into electroshock which, in subsequent public appearances, would mutate into the diagnosis of bipolar disorder. These kinds of inconsistencies were repeated in interviews with Dan Mallory, in the form of a doctorate at Oxford that never existed or the merit of having published a book of JK Rowling with pseudonym.

Determined to pull this thread, Parker interviewed numerous former teachers or former colleagues of this editor-turned-writer. Almost everyone agreed on one thing: he was an impostor. As many belonged to the literary world, they added that “it had a roll similar to The talent of Mr. Ripley ”. One of them, upon receiving the journalist’s call, replied: “My God, I knew that I would receive this call one day. What I didn’t know was whether it was coming from you or the FBI. “

Always within the law, that we know of, Mallory had been leaving behind a trail of fickle lies about himself and his family. To enter New College, Oxford, the writer had written an essay on his mother’s breast cancer and on his brother, a cystic fibrosis patient with an intellectual disability. Both had died while Mallory cared for them, despite Parker finding them safe and sound in Amagansett, the author’s hometown.

The Woman in the Window Netflix

Throughout his professional life, Mallory would also resort to family illnesses – his brother committed suicide in one of his stories – to excuse his suspicious disappearances at the office, and more surprisingly, to his own, even inventing a brain tumor Inoperable, in one job, and in the next, another that could be operated on but with the risk of total paralysis from the waist down.

The definitive script twist in the life of Dan Mallory it was the announcement of the production of a series inspired by the New Yorker article. According to Entertainment Weekly, the series will direct. Janicza Bravo Y Jake gyllenhaal will play the writer. Did someone say Nightcrawler?

An adaptation with many script twists

With these literary foundations, anyone could venture that the adaptation process of The woman at the window it was not going to be just any one, including test screenings, reshoots, the passage of 20th Century Fox to Disney, pandemics and a delay in its premiere of more than two years that has left theaters on the way.

It was in 2018 when the producer of Wes anderson or Greta Gerwig Scott Rudin bought the rights to the bestseller. Today, Rudin is in the limelight and not precisely because of his collaborations with our favorite directors but because of a barrage of accusations of abuse by its workers. Do you remember The Assistant, wonderful movie that can be seen in Filmin? Well, something similar.

Long before these accusations came to light, Rudin incorporated the project of The woman at the window to Tracy letts –The screenwriter of Killer Joe Y August and, more importantly, the father of Saoirse Ronan on Lady Bird. And if, until that moment, everything was looking reasonably well for the adaptation of a bestseller in the line of The girl on the train Letts was quick to refer to The Playlist to the script writing process with the following words: “Kinda sucked.” Oops

The Woman in the Window Netflix

And that the project had behind a director as solvent as Joe Wright, whose previous film, The darkest moment he had won six Oscars. The author of Atonement He had never seen them directing a thriller and the challenge tempted him as much as shooting an entire movie without leaving a house, since The woman at the window is the story of an agoraphobic woman who, like James stewart on The rear window in the apartment of his neighbors across the street he sees somewhat suspicious events. To shake the brown off, Wright begins with a shot from the movie of Hitchcock on television, although he forgets to include another of Copycat, with which The Woman in the Window also bears a certain resemblance.

“The first thing I was clear about was that I was going to have to shoot on a set instead of in a real location,” he tells us by phone from his home in the English countryside while we hear his dog barking from afar. I considered the set as if it were a dollhouse, where I could move the camera through the walls or stairs, making the visual aspect very fluid. The great challenge was to avoid repeating the same shots ”. To tackle such a challenge, Wright surrounded himself with cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel and production designer Kevin Thompson (Ad Astra), who built the 19th-century Harlem brownstone in which Anna Fox, the protagonist, lives.

Wright was clear from the time he read the novel that Amy adams was the ideal candidate to interpret it, although his young son seems determined to take credit for the casting. “I was in Los Angeles with my son, who was six or seven years old at the time. He didn’t have a babysitter so I took him to breakfast with Amy Adams where we were going to talk about the movie, ”the director recalls. I told him to please be quiet while I discussed the movie with Amy. Of course, when we got there they didn’t stop talking to each other and I was barely able to score. But when Amy said yes to the movie, my son took all the credit. ”

The Woman in the Window Netflix

And because Amy Adams? Wright, who is recognized as an absolute fan of the actress since he saw her in Junebug, does not walk with half measures: “She is a very brave actress. Rabidly intelligent. She is meticulous. Many actresses are intuitive and others are brilliant technically. She is one of those rare cases that is both. She is the ideal actress ”. To complete the cast of The woman at the window Wright again had Gary oldman –His Churchill in The Darkest Moment– playing, in this case, the violent husband who lives in front of Anna Fox’s house, and with Julianne Moore in the role of his wife, while Fred hechinger (Eighth Grade) plays their son.

Well. Let’s go back to the chain of setbacks that will most likely culminate this weekend with The woman at the window in the Top 1 of the most watched on Netflix, along with Tyler rake Y Blindly. The studio, which had previously approved the script for Tracy Letts, decided to organize a screening test. Result: the public did not understand anything. “It was a clarity problem,” Wright explains when asked about the reshoots he had to do. In this case, it was an information shortage problem at the beginning of the film. I had to clarify certain elements again ”. It only remains to know what you think Dan Mallory of all this and to what new disease will he recur if the result is not to his liking.