         This is how the WhatsApp bot works to deny hoaxes about the coronavirus developed together with the IFCN

We use social networks and messaging applications for everything from leisure to simple contact with friends, family and other loved ones, but they also have their role in informing us. WhatsApp is the most widely used app of its kind worldwide and for a long time it has taken measures to prevent the propagation of hoaxes that contribute to disinformation, such as the gradual reduction in the limit of forwarding of “viral” messages.

However, WhatsApp has other functionality that is beginning to be exploited more efficiently and that is the creation of bots. Automatic systems that answer on a specific telephone number and that serve to offer us information of all kinds. The last one, a bot developed by the Poynter Institute and the International Network of Content Verifiers or IFCN. A bot intended to inform us and deny the possible hoaxes that circulate around the coronavirus COVID-19.

This is how the new bot of the ‘International Fact-Checking Network’ works

Initially, to be able to start using this IFCN bot we will have to start a conversation with it. We can do it by entering a new contact on our phone with the number +1 (727) 2912606 and then opening a conversation with him on WhatsApp, or simply clicking on the following link that we leave you and that will open a conversation on WhatsApp on your phone with him.

Once the conversation with the bot is open, it will be enough for us to say “Hi” to say hello (hello in English) and for the welcome menu to be activated, which will indicate a series of options for us to interact with it. Each of the options carries an associated number that represents an internal menu, and that we must write and send to start interacting with it. The options are as follows:

Search for fact checks. We will enter here writing “1” to consult possible hoaxes that we have found.

Latest fact checks. Accessing here with the “2” we will find information about the latest hoaxes in circulation that the bot has detected through the different associated organisms.

Tips to fight misinformation. By typing “3” we will access a series of IFCN tips so that we can more easily identify hoaxes by ourselves and avoid spreading them, thus reducing the general disinformation around the coronavirus.

Find fact-checkers near me. With the number “4”, the bot will inform us about the fact checkers or data verifiers closest to us. Normally they will be those that operate in our own country, since they will recognize the prefix of our telephone number to be able to locate us. In Spain, for example, the data verifiers are EFE Verifica, Newtral and Maldita.es.

About US. Information about the bot itself and the organization that has developed it in number “5”.

Privacy. Information about the handling of our data in consultations with the bot and other privacy policies of the IFCN.

At the moment, the IFCN bot to combat disinformation about the coronavirus on WhatsApp only speaks English, but the developers are already working to make it speak all kinds of languages, including Spanish. The bot It is functional in more than 70 countries with more than 80 data verifiers contrasted, and will continue to expand over the weeks.

Now, to prove it, it will only be enough that you follow the first steps that we have indicated, you access for example section 1, the search for hoaxes, and introduce a concept that has localized hoaxes. For example, garlic consumption. You can try it now and enter “garlic”, the English word for garlic, and the bot will offer you several links with verified and verified information. And as with garlic, with many more concepts.

