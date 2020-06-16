The Weeknd causes the quarantine of Selena Gomez be lighter …

It was in 2017 when Selena and The Weeknd They ended their almost one-year relationship, and although they have not maintained contact since then, it seems that the ‘Rare’ star does not have bad feelings against her ex.

It turns out that during the quarantine, Selena decided to make a list of her best recommendations for her fans that includes movies like: ‘Invisible Man’, ‘Uncut Gems’, ‘Clueless’, ‘After The Wedding’, and ‘Sugar and Spice’.

Her favorite series like: ‘Good Girls’, The Morning Show ’, and‘ The Servant ’.

And among his literary recommendations are: ‘Becoming’ and ‘Signs’.

But what surprised his fans the most, is that among his musical recommendations is The Weeknd, it seems that the song of his ex, ‘Snowchild’, is one of his favorites.

Photo: Instagram

So far, The Weeknd has not responded to Selena’s liking for her music, do you think he has a favorite Selena song?

