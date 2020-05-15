A man wearing protective overalls and mask, at the wheel of a cleaning machine, drives past Michelangelo’s Pieta as he sanitizes St. Peter’s Basilica in The Vatican on May 15, 2020 during the lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / .) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI / . via .)

. – Both outside and inside St. Peter’s Basilica, steps are being taken to reopen the Vatican to the public. The Holy See has not specified when it will be possible to enter the square, the basilica or the museums, but in Italy, as of Monday, May 18, it will be possible to celebrate mass with the public in the temples.

Pope Francis will stop presiding over the Eucharist via streaming starting on Tuesday the 19th. On Monday, since it is 100 years since the birth of John Paul II, the Argentine pontiff will celebrate mass at his tomb, located on one of the sides of San Pedro.

Outside the basilica, firefighters posted signs Friday morning for visitors to keep their safe distance while waiting in line to enter. Inside the temple, the Health and Hygiene services of the Governatorato disinfected the rooms. The deputy director of the department said that cleaning substances are being used with caution, as “they can damage valuable surfaces or works of art.” He noted that “floors, altars, sacristy, stairs … practically all surfaces” are being disinfected and that cleaning is carried out “daily”.

May 18 will mark in Italy the second date of phase 2 (May 4, May 18 and June 1), that is, one more step towards opening. On May 4, the industrial sector was able to resume activities and people were allowed to visit relatives, celebrate funerals with fewer than 15 people, and play sports in public parks. On the 18th, museums and small shops will open, mainly. The infections are now at the level of March, when the pandemic began. However, the authorities will watch developments over the next few weeks to decide how to regulate the next steps of the reopening. In Italy the infected are more than 223,000 and the deceased exceed 30,000.

