VALORANT, the Riot Games FPS title, is now available to some players in the Closed Beta stage. Despite the fact that users have only had very little practice time, the competitive section of the game is now available and to explain how it will work, the developers in charge of this component shared a lot of information about the different ranges and levels that it will have.

To start, you should know that you will be able to access the competitive mode once you have completed 20 Unrated games. There will be a total of 8 ranks (Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Immortal and VALORANT). In each range there will be 3 levels, except for the highest, VALORANT.

Something important is that in competitive contests personal ability will be taken into account apart from team performance. So winning will be important for rank advancement, but individual performance will also help level up faster or level down if you underperformed compared to previous games, other than that it will be a key indicator.

Competitive mode levels and ranges

Riot Games wants to ensure a fair competitive environment

To ensure fair matches, there will be teams of up to 5 people and all of them must be within 2 ranges (or 6 levels). To show faithful information about the rank and the real ability, it was also indicated that if the account reaches 14 days of inactivity, in the next game it will show “Inactive” instead of the real rank, but do not think that it was modified, but which will be shown in the next game.

If you already had access to the title and have already tried the competitive mode, but you have had very bad results, don’t worry, the progress in the Beta will not be saved for the final version of the game. The developer recalled that the competitive system of her FPS is in a premature stage, but that she plans to develop it in the future. In addition, he mentioned that during the Closed Beta competitive matchmaking could be disabled, as he is constantly working on it to improve the experience.

What do you think of the competitive section in general? Have you already had the opportunity to play qualifying games? Tell us in the comments.

With the debut of the VALORANT Closed Beta, Riot Games launched an anti-cheat system that will be very safe and is inviting users to find vulnerabilities and thus earn a lot of money.

VALORANT is exclusively available for PC in closed beta stage. You can find more news related to it if you visit this page.

