July 2013, countless New Yorkers receive an Amber Alert on their mobile phones for the kidnapping of a 7-month-old boy. Summer 2016, a forest fire devastates the Santa Clarita Valley, in Los Angeles, and thousands of people get a notification so that they do not approach the mountain. September 2017, a weather alert is sent to the phones of the population of Florida that begin to ring at the same time so that citizens take cover before the arrival of Hurricane Irma.

These examples are just three actual use cases of the WEA (Wireless Emergency Alerts –Wireless Emergency Alerts, in Spanish-) that exists in the United States, but there are many more, some of them failed. We are going to explain how this system works and if there is something similar in the rest of the countries, including Spain.

What is WEA: who sends and who receives alerts

Imagine this situation: a tornado is about to hit a population and hundreds of people are in danger. Announcements can be broadcast through radio or television and even, as in the past, sound sirens. But, would it not be faster and more effective to send a message to all the mobile phones that are in that area?

That is precisely the idea on which the United States WEA system, which is jointly implemented and administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Be careful, it should not be confused with the Emergency Alert System (EAS), which transmits the messages mainly through radio and terrestrial and satellite television.

Wireless Emergency Alerts show the type of alert and its duration, the measures to be taken and the agency issuing the alert

Basically, WEA is a system that sends a notice to mobile devices that are in a certain area showing the type of alert and its duration, the measures to be taken and the agency that issues the alert. All this, in a maximum of 90 characters in 3G networks or 360 characters in 4G or 5G networks. This notice comes in the form of a notification, is free and does not require you to register anywhere to receive it.

Source: FEMA

These alerts are sent by organizations with public alert authority (government and public safety agencies federal, state and local, for example) and are carried out through the networks of mobile service providers, or what is the same, operators. The process is the following:

These authorities or organizations send your alert message and alert area designated to FEMA through the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS).

FEMA authenticates the shipping agency and transmits the WEA notice to over 100 wireless service providers program participants (most US operators are included).

These proceed to send the alert to the mobile phones of the users that are within the defined area.

Recipients receive a notification on the mobile phone they issue a special vibration and sound twice (even if the mobile is silent).

Image: FEMA / Justin Singer

WEAs are based on geolocation and are only sent to compatible wireless devices that are currently within the alert area. This means that, for example, if a Washington DC resident were in San Diego during a natural disaster, their mobile would receive the imminent threat alerts sent to alert area from San Diego.

In the same way, if a Spanish citizen were on vacation in San Diego, they would also arrive, provided they had a mobile compatible with WEA and connected to the network of an operator participating in the program.

Technology behind WEA and compatible mobiles

IPAWS Architecture | Source: FEMA

WEA system notices use the Cell Broadcast service or cellular transmission (SMS-CB), which is based on geolocation and is not affected when spikes in data load or the massive use of SMS and voice calls tend to significantly congest mobile networks, as happens in disasters natural or terrorist attacks.

With this, Cell Broadcast technology allows sending Push notifications to millions of phones in a certain area, at the same time, in a few seconds and with a unique tone and vibration. Although the alert issuer may request the send success or failure rate (how many people has it reached), they will never know which specific people have received the message, allowing for anonymity-based services (thus complying with the GDPR) .

The phone receiving the alert cannot send any information about its owner, the device or the WEA message to the operator or the Government

In this sense, since WEA messages are transmitted to a cell tower and from it to mobiles, no two-way communication is established, that is, the user cannot answer and the phone cannot send the operator or the Government any information about its owner or about the device or the WEA message. In addition, from FEMA they also ensure that the WEA program does not allow you to track your location or collect personal data.

Another advantage of Cell Broadcast technology is that, today, practically 99% of current mobiles are compatible with itTherefore, there are a large number of terminals that can receive and display a Wireless Emergency Alert. Over time, however, WEA has been improving with new features, so not all phones may support all versions or generations of WEA:

WEA 1.0– Supports alerts up to 90 characters in length and in English only. It can include URLs and phone numbers.

WEA 2.0: Allows alerts of up to 360 characters in length and alerts in Spanish, provided that the authority issuing the alert transmits it in Spanish. Device settings determine whether alerts are displayed in English or Spanish.

WEA 3.0– Adds a geographic accuracy of 0.1 miles. If the devices do not support that enhanced geolocation, they can be alerted when they are in the vicinity of the designated alert area.

In any case, if you want check your your mobile is compatible With the WEA program and what version it supports, you can do it in the lists provided by American operators, such as Verizon, Sprint or AT&T Mobility. And something very important, if you prefer not to receive these types of alerts, you can always disable them in the Settings of your phone, be it iOS or Android.

Presidential alert, imminent threat and AMBER

In the United States’ WEA system, FEMA establishes three different types wireless emergency alerts:

Presidential alerts– Issued by the President of the United States or a person designated for that purpose during a national emergency situation. They are the only ones that cannot be disabled.

Imminent threat alerts– Issued by public security officials during serious man-made or nature-caused disasters where there is an imminent threat to life or property, such as terrorist attacks, tornadoes, fires, or floods. It is common for them to include warnings to seek refuge or not to approach a certain area and many of them are sent by the National Weather Service.

AMBER alerts: They are issued by the police as a consequence of the disappearance or kidnapping of a child. AMBER is the English acronym for America’s Missing: Broadcasting Emergency Response, but, as many people know, it refers to Amber Hagerman, a girl who was kidnapped and found dead days later.

In addition, there are a number of additional alerts that can be sent as an Imminent Threat Alert or AMBER Alert type, depending on the policy of the sending agency. Two examples are Silver alerts (for older people with dementia or Alzheimer’s) and Blue alerts (to help capture criminals who have killed or seriously injured a police officer).

Currently, an actual presidential alert has never been sent, but on October 3, 2018, as part of a national periodic test of the Emergency Alert System, the first national test of a mandatory presidential alert (no action required, as indicated in the message).

Although the Government never provided the number of users who received it, it was expected that the message would reach approximately 75% of the population’s mobiles. The remaining 25% would respond to various reasons, either because their operators did not participate in WEA or because their phones were not compatible, were out of range of a cell tower or were in airplane mode or turned off.

Presidential Alert Test

According to data from the CTIA (Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association), since the start of WEA in 2012, more than 40,000 wireless emergency alerts have been sent throughout the country. As a consequence, they assure that more than 50 missing children have been found thanks to the AMBER alerts and multitudes of lives have been saved during severe weather threats or terrorists thanks to the second type of alerts.

Since the start of WEA in 2012, more than 40,000 wireless emergency alerts have been sent across the country and, as a result, more than 50 missing children have been found.

There is evidence of success stories of this system in New York, Utah, Texas … However, the WEA system also has had the odd shadow over the years. Especially resounding was what happened in Hawaii a couple of years ago, on Saturday, January 13, 2018, when all the people who were there received a terrifying emergency message on their phones: “Threat of ballistic missiles arriving in Hawaii. Search immediate refuge. This is not a drill. ”

False missile alert sent in Hawaii (Photo: Wikipedia)

No, there was no missile heading for Hawaii, but an unfortunate mistake by an employee of the State Emergency Control Agency led to the sending of that alert. At 38 minutes, a new message was sent denying the previous one and confirming that there was no threatBut of course, panic had already spread among the citizens of the region and doubts hung over the system. The FCC launched an investigation to clarify what happened, and since then two different people have been required to confirm the sending of an alert.

Are there similar systems in other countries?

So far, we have explained in detail the United States Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system, but it is not the only country that has such a program. Their Canada’s neighborsFor example, they have the ‘Alert Ready’ system, which works in a very similar way: authorized government organizations send the alert to the NAAD System (National System of Aggregation and Dissemination of Alerts) and it sends it to the Alert Distributors ( television, radio, cable / satellite and wireless service providers).

Other examples of very similar systems They are: ‘Emergency Mobile Alert’, from New Zealand; ‘Disaster and Emergency Warning Network’ (DREWN), from Sri Lanka; ‘Emergency Cell Broadcast System’ (ECBS), from the Philippines; or ‘J-Alert’, from Japan. In South Korea, they have the ‘Korean Public Alert Service’, but in this case, foreign tourists must download an app (available on iOS and Android) to receive alerts in Chinese or English.

In Chile, they have the SAE (Emergency Alert System), which allows messages to be sent to compatible telephones in case of risk of tsunamis, major earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and fires forest with threat to houses. This alert is free for the user and is sent by the National Emergency Office (ONEMI). Like the WAE system, SAE alerts reach a defined geographic area and are unaffected by cellular network congestion.

And in Europe? We have the EU-ALERT European Emergency Alert System, which, as established by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), also uses Cell Broadcast Service (CBS) technology to send an alert to all mobiles in a certain area. There are four types of alerts that can vary by country: Alerts to warn citizens of an imminent threat, Messages with less urgent recommendations, AMBER Alerts and Test Messages. Within the first type, in addition, there are four levels of severity: Presidential, Extreme, Severe and Public Threat.

In some countries, it has already been implemented replacing the EU letters with characters that identify the country Corresponding: NL-ALERT in the Netherlands, LT-Alert in Lithuania, RO-Alert in Romania and GR-Alert in Greece. According to Directive (EU) 2018/1972 of December 11, 2018 by which the European Parliament establishes the European Code of Electronic Communications, all member countries of the European Union will have to implement the public alert system by 2021.

And in Spain, for when?

Source: EENA

In Spain, as in the rest of the countries of the European Union, work on the AML system (Advanced Mobile Location, Advanced Mobile Location) so that emergency services can receive accurate information on the location of the person who is calling 112. According to the European Association of Emergency Numbers (EENA), the system is much more accurate than traditional GSM location and it is already integrated in iOS and Android, although not everywhere it is available on both platforms.

AML Availability in 2019 | Source: EENA

And what does the AML system do? Very simple: it identifies when a call is made to an emergency number to activate the location of the device, sends it as a free encrypted SMS to the emergency center that receives the call and deactivate the location after the call ends. This system was created in the United Kingdom, although it has already been extended to many other countries, as we see in the attached tables.

The aforementioned deadline imposed by the new European Code of Electronic Communications has made the implementation of AML mandatory in all member states of the European Union by December 2020Therefore, all countries have already started to implement this system. And one of those that remained to be done is, precisely, Spain.

Operational use of AML in 2019 | Source: EENA

In our country, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation has already started a public consultation to modify Royal Decree 903/1997 of June 16, which regulates access, through telecommunications networks, to the call service. emergency through the telephone number 112. With this, it is planned to introduce technical modifications to have a more precise location of the people who make calls to 112, provided that the devices from which they are made allow it.

The implementation of the AML system in Spain will be accompanied by a system that will allow sending alerts, via mobile, to all users present in a certain area

And what does the AML system have to do with sending emergency alerts to the population? As confirmed by Roberto Sánchez, Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures, this regulation also contemplates the development of alert systems for the population (PWS, Public Warning System) in the event of major catastrophes or emergencies, something that known as reverse 112 service.

In other words, the introduction of the AML system in Spain will be accompanied by a system that, as with WEA in the United States, will allow alerts to be sent, via mobile phone, to all users present in a given area in the event of major catastrophes or emergencies. imminent in progress. In the case of our country, public alert systems are expected to be implemented by mobile communications service providers, in coordination with Civil Protection, in order that public authorities can issue messages to the affected population. When will that happen? Roberto Sánchez cannot give us a specific date, but he does tell us that the first step, that of writing the regulations, is already being taken.

Cover image | FEMA / Justin Singer