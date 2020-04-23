Thousands of people have opted for streaming content as a form of entertainment to spend all the time that the coronavirus quarantine has made available. Due to this, it is not surprising that the different platforms that offer this service are being seen as some of the most benefited firms in the midst of the complicated moment we are experiencing. However, among all the options that currently exist, with firms such as Disney + or Amazon Prime Video, if there is one that is standing out significantly for the results obtained so far, that is Netflix.

As we have reported in recent days, in the midst of the confinement, the numbers of the streaming platform have been projected in an important way within a market that, according to Statista, this year expects to generate revenues of 25 thousand 894 million dollars globally. To have a clearer view of the growth it has obtained, in this day’s graph, with data from the company itself, we present the progress in the number of subscribers over the last few years.

As can be seen, in this first quarter of 2020 the jump that the number of new subscribers to the platform has given is notable, 15.8 million people joined in the first 3 months of the year. Compared to the same period last year, there are practically 5 million more new customers that Netflix has achieved, this undoubtedly represents good news for the company, as it can be seen that it was recovering considerably well from a significant drop during the second quarter of 2019, although historically this is a period in which it does not manage to get many new clients.

With the data seen, it is possible to say that Netflix lives a moment that can be historical and of course that can be attributed to some extent to the extraordinary times in which we find ourselves.

