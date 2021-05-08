This is how the United States encourages those reluctant to get vaccinated

Beers, joints, donuts, baseball tickets, and free transportation are some of the gifts that the United States encourages its citizens to get vaccinated against covid-19. In Washington DC, Muriel Bowser’s mayoralty organized an afternoon of beer at the Kennedy Center last Thursday in exchange for inoculation of the vaccine.

With these measures, the United States aims to reach its ambitious immunization goals in two months. Joe Biden’s administration looks forward to celebrating “independence from the virus” on July 4.

US Supports Liberalizing Coronavirus Vaccine Patents

Last Wednesday the United States announced its support to lift patents on vaccines against covid-19 so that its use is universal. “These are extraordinary times and circumstances that call for extraordinary measures,” said US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

In this way, the world’s largest economic power agrees to a claim that several countries with economic problems to access vaccines have been demanding for some time. India and South Africa had already proposed to the World Trade Organization to liberalize patents for all anticovid drugs, an issue that was discussed in a joint meeting with major pharmaceutical companies that ended with no clear conclusions or commitments.