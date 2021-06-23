This is how the UFC 264 Preliminaries were

Kevin Lee struck down Gregor Gillespie in one round. Credit: Josh Hedges / Zuffa LLC / .

With the trilogy between Dustin Poirier Y Conor mcgregor as the main course of the UFC 264, little or nothing could matter the rest of the billboard. However, the matchmakers of the UFC They have made sure to put together a solid line-up from pole to pole, and as a result we have Preliminaries packed with ranked fighters and even former title challengers.

In the main, the former interim 170-pound champion, Carlos Condit, hopes to extend his streak to three consecutive wins when he faces Max griffin.

Two fights before Kevin lee makes his return to welterweights to meet undefeated number fourteen in the ranking, Sean Brady.

Preliminaries

Carlos Condit vs. Max GriffinMichel Pereira vs. Niko PriceSean Brady (14) vs. Kevin leeDricus du Plessis vs. Trevin giles

Preliminaries (UFC Fight Pass)

Ryan hall vs. Ilia TopuriaJennifer maia (4) vs. Jessica Eye (7)Omari Akhmedov (13) vs. Brad Tavares (fifteen)Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome riveraAlen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong

UFC 264 takes place Saturday, July 10 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

