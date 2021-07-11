Madrid already monitors the emissions of the cars that circulate on its streets and does so by carrying out random emissions tests with a gas detection system. To all those who present irregularities, it will force them to pass an extraordinary ITV within a period of time: if they ignore this request, the fines can reach 3,000 euros. The capital is not the only city that has wanted to confront the growing problem of pollution. This is how the two types of DGT emissions ‘radars’ work.

We are going to put a name and surname to the first of them: Remote Sensing Device (RSD). A) Yes It is called the device manufactured by the Spanish company Opus RSE and the only one that has the necessary technology to carry out this type of measurements. Generally speaking, it is a portable radar that examines the emission level of each vehicle in real traffic conditions and in less than half a second.

Remote sensing

The RSD emissions radar is made up of a measurement cabin that carries out its calculations remotely and in a massive way, that is, it is not necessary for the agents to stop a vehicle to proceed with its review. This is possible thanks to the technology we talked about before: the remote sensing. How does it work? It absorbs light from polluting gases at an exact wavelength.

RSD is developed to detect and quantify the levels of the following polluting gases: carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxide, and fine particles. To do this, it uses an infrared and ultraviolet beam that crosses the road by measuring optically: in this way it detects emissions and the license plate, crosses these data with those of its technical sheet available in the database of the General Directorate of Traffic or in the municipal records and check if everything is in order.

After this verification, the emissions radar communicates the result to an information panel that is installed a few meters after the measurement booth. He will be in charge of indicating to the driver if the emission level of his car is low, medium or high. It is not the only information it collects: it can detect in real time if a vehicle has been tampered with illegally, its speed and acceleration.

Fines in sight ?: ITVs will control the real emissions of your car

ITVs gain weight in the plan to combat climate change imposed by …

Portable meters

At the same time, agents will have portable meters to examine opacity and gases. If, after a visual inspection, there are obvious signs of excessive emissions, a detection test using this equipment will be carried out in the field.

An exam similar to the one that gasoline (gases) and diesel (opacity) vehicles have to pass when they go to the ITV. And it is that its operation is practically the same: a measuring probe is inserted into the exhaust pipe which returns a series of values ​​and these must be within the set range.

Notices… and fines?

The next question is logical: what happens if a car exceeds the allowed emission levels? Everything will depend on each local consistory. In the case of Madrid, as we explained before, the new Ordinance on Air Quality and Sustainability (OCAS) will require the owner to present their vehicle for inspection within a month at the corresponding municipal center or at an ITV station if the limit has been exceeded or there are deficiencies in the gas emission reduction systems.

In the most serious cases, that is, when the maximum permitted levels are exceeded (especially in pollution episodes) or when the fumes can make it difficult for other drivers to see, officers may immobilize the vehicle. In the most extreme situation it can even be transferred to the warehouse and to recover it it will be necessary to sign a repair commitment document and not to circulate until the inspection is favorable.

At the national level, the General Traffic Directorate has not yet ruled on the matter and, therefore, still It is not known if their plans include the possibility of financially sanctioning to the most polluting models or if the objective is to use RSD to, for example, control access to Low Emission Zones. Be that as it may, this emissions radar will be essential to know the level of pollution in the car fleet, help enforce local regulations and force drivers to carry out a timely review of their vehicles.