It begins with the talented young players seeking to escape poverty in Cuba, and ends with MLB teams that pay large amounts to obtain them.

In the middle is an underworld of ‘coyotes’ that is even associated with Los Zetas, one of the world’s most dangerous drug cartels.

At least 25 Cuban players have been brought to the United States by traffickers since 2004, according to court documents from more than a dozen investigations.

In total, the players have paid the ‘coyotes’ more than $ 11.4 million of their wages, according to those same documents.

What the public sees is that a Cuban refugee arrives and signs a free agent agreement for millions of dollars, but behind the scenes these players owe their ‘coyotes’ a considerable portion of their checks. Sometimes their relatives are kept as prisoners until they sign extortion contracts that turn their traffickers into sports agents, according to prosecutors and the testimony of a player himself.

Some of these details have been exposed in the past. In 2014, a lawsuit revealed how Cuban hitter Yasiel Puig survived a journey in the Mexican underworld before signing a multi-million dollar contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. And in November, federal prosecutors detailed the harsh life in safe houses in Mexico, where coyotes threatened to shoot “kidnapped” players if they tried to escape.

This is a side of baseball that MLB does not publicly acknowledge. But new details about this grim underworld will finally come to light in January, when sports agent Bartolo Hernández goes on trial for allegedly taking part in the trafficking of 17 players to secure them as clients.

The witness list includes MLB superstars like Yoenis Céspedes and José Abreu. Hernández denies the charges. Their lawyer calls them “pure fiction”.

Exploiting the rules

Just like in the United States, baseball is a national pastime in Cuba. However, Fidel Castro eliminated professional sports there more than fifty years ago. As a result, Cuba’s amateur league is full of talented stars. These players enjoy international recognition for their skills, but even the best players earn less than 1,500 Cuban pesos a month, approximately $ 56.

Only 144 kilometers north is the American coast. If a player manages to get to Florida, he can immediately capitalize on his talents. All Cubans receive special treatment from the US government, thanks to the “dry feet, wet feet” immigration policy. Cubans who touch American soil are immediately put on a path to legal residence.

But that also means that Cubans arriving as refugees, like anyone else in the United States and Canada, are subject to the MLB exchange market. They are chosen by only one team. Without bargaining power, rookies are offered the $ 500,000 minimum wage.

International players, however, are not subject to the exchange market. They can negotiate with any team they choose, and subsequent bets can bring the contractual arrangements to millions.

That little crack in the system creates perfect motivation for the ‘coyotes’.

They smuggle players to Mexico with falsified immigration documents, according to several cases highlighted by federal prosecutors. As alleged “Mexican residents,” they qualify as international players, and can negotiate free-agent contracts with MLB teams.

Everyone seems to win. The player gets a large salary, the traffickers a good slice and the MLB to its stars. But the entire process drives criminal companies involved in violent human trafficking. Fill the pockets of a drug dealer cartel and take advantage of players by extorting money from them.

MLB has declined to comment on player traffic despite numerous requests from CNNMoney.

A player’s journey through Mexico

The FBI and Customs and Immigration investigators have not released their agents’ interviews with players and their families, and no baseball player would speak to CNNMoney about this.

But there is only one detailed first-hand testimony about this journey. It comes from a player, Leonys Martín Tápanes, who sued his ‘coyotes’ in 2014 instead of paying them. The following is the description that rests on your demand.

Martín was a star hitter in the Cuban national team and defected in August 2010. He and his father, along with two friends, hired a charter boat to escape Havana. On a beach outside the city, they swam one night to where the boat was.

The boat headed towards the port of Cancun, where a van was waiting for them. A gunman led them to a house fifteen minutes from there.

According to federal investigators, this port operation belongs to Los Zetas, a notoriously violent Mexican drug cartel. In several criminal cases, the ‘coyotes’ have described how they pay Los Zetas to facilitate the operation: the cartel protects them from rival groups and bribes the police to ignore illegal immigrants.

It was at the safe house that Martín first met Eliézer Lazo, his trafficker. Lazo, an exiled Cuban, had traveled from Miami to meet his new “award.” Lazo was carrying a holstered weapon and would not let him go without taking out a contract, according to Martín.

“You are worth a lot,” Lazo told him, according to Martín’s lawsuit.

He, perhaps anticipating his future baseball wealth, offered her $ 40,000 to let them both go to his family. Lazo did not accept.

Within a few weeks, Martín and his family were taken from an apartment to a hotel in Mexico, dodging other smugglers who want to claim the ‘prize’.

Eventually, they were separated when Martín’s family was transferred to Lazo’s home in the Miami suburbs, where they lived under Lazo’s surveillance. Martín said he feared that his family, held in custody, would be used as an influence.

Meanwhile, Martín was kept on a ranch along with other Cuban baseball players near Monterrey, Mexico. Prosecutors say the players were surrounded by armed guards, and assured that they would have shot him if he had dared to escape.

A few months later, American baseball recruiters were called in to watch Martín and others play at a local stadium, Martín says. The Americans were impressed with what they saw, and many MLB teams made offers.

In 2011, Martin accepted a $ 15.5 million contract from the Texas Rangers, but only after agreeing to give 35 percent of his salary to Baseball Stars, a front school owned by Lazo. That percentage is seven times higher than that perceived by a regular MLB agent.

Martín assures that he could only be reunited with his family after signing his contract.

Martin’s horrendous journey eventually came to light. He stopped paying his ‘coyotes’ his extortion fee. Estrellas del Baseball sued him for breach of contract in 2012. Martín countersued them in 2012, arguing that the contract was illegal. H. Ron Davidson, a Miami federal prosecutor who carries out several cases against Cuban baseball traffickers, filed criminal lawsuits against Lazo and his company.

Federal investigators found that Lazo’s organization has done the same for 17 Cuban players.

According to federal investigators, the Lazo trafficking operation took at least 6.4 million from José Abreu when he was hired by the Chicago White Sox. They took more than $ 737,000 from Adeiny Hechavarria, current shortstop for the Miami Marlins. They extracted at least $ 871,000 from contracts signed by Dalier Hinojosa, pitcher of the Philis Phillies. They also took about $ 200,000 from Yunesky Maya’s contract with the Washington nationals.

At least four other smuggled players ended up in the minor leagues

In 2014, Lazo admitted to extorting and smuggling these Cuban players, as well as other ordinary workers. As part of his plea agreement, Lazo agreed to give up his participation in 20 contracts with baseball players. In total, four people were found guilty in this plot.

The next target in these energetic measures is Hernández, the agent who represented Martín and the others. None of the teams mentioned in this article answered questions about the contracts that were facilitated by the “coyotes.”

Most striking, however, is that Lazo’s human trafficking operation was not the only one.

Other human trafficking schemes

In another case, a sports agent named Gustavo Domínguez led seven Cuban baseball players who served in the minor divisions for the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves, Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Yankees. He paid a drug dealer $ 225,000 to bring Cuban players into the United States, and then he devised an elaborate scheme to hide their presence, bring them through Mexico, and sign lucrative contracts from there.

Domínguez was found guilty at a trial in 2007. He was sentenced to five years in federal prison.

Another investigation fell on the sports agent who took Yasiel Puig to the United States and negotiated it with the Los Angeles Dodgers. That agent, Gilberto Suárez, learned that Puig and others were being held against their will in Mexico by smugglers who continued to increase their fees.

Suarez organized a nighttime extraction operation, then helped the four Cubans make their way north while dodging corrupt police officers, Zetas thugs, and ship captains, according to court transcripts of the Suarez sentence. . The group was huddled in an airport hotel when the Zetas ended in a shootout with police in the airport terminal’s food court.

In 2014, Suárez reached a plea agreement admitting the crime of human trafficking and his participation in the Puig contract. He spent a month in jail.

In almost every case, the ‘coyotes’ say they were helping Cubans escape a tough situation by offering them the chance to achieve the American dream, even at great cost.

What has not been explained yet is how much MLB knows about this.

