This alliance seeks through the technologies of both companies to combat the coronavirus pandemic. During the month of May, the plan launched the compatible application programming interface (API) for iOS and Android systems should materialize.

Apple and Google have teamed up to tackle the pandemic. Both technology companies showed images of what will be the next applications that world governments will have available to track social contacts that are infected by COVID-19.

This Monday, May 4, the companies published several images in which these applications were seen on mobile devices. When the user enters the application, when they are notified if they have been in contact with a person infected with COVID-19 and also when they test positive for the virus.

Access to Geolocation

The companies weeks ago had already offered their technology to certain software developers. That same May 4, Apple and Google mentioned a guide that these developers must follow, such as that applications will not be able to access geolocation, since they must be created by governments and must request permission from the user to be able to send and receive notifications.

The objective of the alliance between Apple and Google is to use the iOS and Android operating systems at the disposal of the world’s health authorities to be able to collect mobility data and contacts between people to achieve better monitoring of COVID-19 infections, review the specialized medium The Verge.

This plan has already been implemented in Asian countries such as China and South Korea, although it raises certain doubts about the privacy of user information, but which both companies claim to have mitigated through Buetooth technology.

