No, WhatsApp technical service has not sent you a message to warn you about an alleged illegitimate login to your account. It is a new scam —Another fact— that over the last few days it has been spreading through the conversations of the most widely used messaging app on the planet, mainly among those of users Spanish speakers.

This is indicated in a tweet published by the WABetaInfo portal, in which they explain that the message that many users have recently received does not come from an official WhatsApp account, but it is a scam attempt, whose origin is, for now, unknown.

A new scam tries to get hold of your WhatsApp verification code

In the message in question, available in the image inserted in the tweet below these lines, the user is instructed to “A WhatsApp account with your number has recently been registered”, and that “it cannot be determined if the login is legitimate”. The message comes from a UK prefixed telephone number.

Subsequently, they claim to have sent a request for identity verification, and ask the user for the code received by SMS, or else, supposedly, the account would be suspended.

This is #FAKE. WhatsApp doesn’t message you on WhatsApp, and if they do (for global announcements, but it’s soooo rare), a green verified indicator is visible.

WhatsApp never asks your data or verification codes. @ WhatsApp should ban this account. 😅 https://t.co/nnOehPL8Ca – WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 27, 2020

The clues that confirm that it is a totally false message are clear. Firstly, when WhatsApp sends a warning message to a user through a chat – which, incidentally, happens in very special circumstances and is not at all frequent – green check indicator appears next to the account name. On the other hand, details such as the fact that, in the first paragraph, “WhatsApp” is spelled incorrectly – “Whatsapp” -, makes it clear again that this is a fraudulent message.

Beyond that, WhatsApp itself indicates in its frequently asked questions section that the verification code received by SMS must never be shared with other people, and that should only be started to associate our WhatsApp account with a new device during the initial setup process. If you receive a verification code without having requested it, chances are that someone has entered our number when logging into WhatsApp, either by mistake, or maliciously in order to seize control of our account.

In this sense, in addition, WhatsApp points out that the company does not have enough information to identify the person who is trying to log in to our account, something that would greatly hinder recover a stolen account for having shared a verification code with a third party.

In short: if you receive a message similar to the one in the image above, you better ignore it completely. It is also recommended to report and block the account, with the goal that WhatsApp will decide to suspend it indefinitely sooner or later.

If you want to know all the Android news you have to listen to our podcast. New episode of Connecting on Ivoox and Spotify!

Follow Andro4all