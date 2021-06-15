This is how the Subaru Forester changes for 2022

The release of the current generation Subaru Forester is relatively recent. It has been with us since 2019, and in Spain it is only sold in its hybrid version, which has already passed through our off-road circuit several times. The Japanese SUV is not yet in the middle of its commercial life cycle, but Subaru has decided to apply a light face wash to keep it cool. Although the images that we are going to show you correspond to the Japanese model, the logical thing is that the changes are implemented globally.

And in a way, they are changes that go slightly against the tide. Instead of making the car look more off-road, its aesthetics has been directed to make it look more like an SUV, a more urban vehicle. The main changes are in its front optics, which are more angular and more striking. The very shape of its daytime LEDs goes hand in hand, at the top, with the central sheet of the grille, whose chrome detail simulates the extension of the car’s light signature towards the central point of its front.

The gear lever on the 2022 Forester is by-wire, with no physical connection to the gearbox.

The grille is also larger than the current model, and in addition, the front bumper has been redesigned. Its air intakes have a less “fierce” look, more elegant. In addition to new wheel designs, we cannot know if there are changes to the rear of this SUV, since Subaru has not published images of the rear. In any case, I really think this facelift has done the Subaru Forester very well. The car gains personality and is more attractive, as well as looking more modern and fresh.

Inside the changes have not been detailed, but surely, it will be small elements that change, in addition to enjoying more customization possibilities. The EyeSight active safety system it will also improve its performance, since its two cameras now have a more angular lens that covers a greater field of view. Finally, Subaru says that the Forester 2022 has been revised at the tuning level, with a suspension that significantly improves its behavior and the absorption of potholes, both on and off the asphalt.

