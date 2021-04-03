This is how the squatting mafias are changing their strategy

The threat of squatters continues to be a reality, especially in some communities of the Spanish territory such as Catalonia, where some New strategies by the mafias at the time of sneaking into homes.

If a few months ago it was in Madrid where new practices were detected to avoid evictions after a squat, now another has been detected in Catalonia due to increasing police pressure. Fede Cedó indicates in La Vanguardia that these mafias have begun to use vulnerable families with children small, which they would be using as an element of containment against an eviction that, according to the law, must be carried out within 48 hours immediately after the squatting.

The preferred flats would continue to be those that are or were in the hands of banks, but now they would be using more less than what was detected to date. Many would be ex-ward youth, whose presence slows down an expulsion process much more since the presence of social services and childcare must be included.

The mafias would now be using these young people and families with young children and would be succeeding by passing the 48 hour limit. What the family pays to the clan is still a figure around 2,000 euros. Families, many times itinerant, which are even charged to spend only a few months in the home before offering it to another group of squatters.

From La Vanguardia they point out other new strategies also discovered by the Police, such as self-report once they have been inside the house for days, which makes it impossible for them to be evicted quickly.