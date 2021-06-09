This is how the Spanish team is at the gates of the Eurocup

06/09/2021

Act. At 11:16 CEST

The Spanish team is living the nightmare of Covid-19 a few days before the start of the 2021 Eurocup with his debut on Monday against Sweden in Seville. If Sunday was Sergio Busquets who set off the alarms with his positive, Tuesday night saw other harrowing hours when it was confirmed that Diego Llorente He also tested positive and had to abandon the concentration to quarantine.

This has led to a totally atypical scenario to prepare for the premiere in the tournament.

Summoned

Luis Enrique decided to name 24 players instead of the 26 allowed after carefully studying other tournaments and verifying that it is not usual to use more than 18-19 players. I did not want to have footballers unhappy that they stayed every game in the stands. Of the 26 convcoados, 23 may be on the bench and 3 are discarded.

Of these 24, 2 are at home isolated by Covid-19. Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente. Both will only be able to return if they are negative in the tests that are submitted daily and after 10 days of isolation. Therefore, Busquets will surely miss his debut on Monday, June 14 against Sweden, while Diego Llorente would not play the second against Poland on June 19 either also in La Cartuja, like all of the first phase, which ends on the 23rd against Slovakia.

So, Luis Enrique now has these 22 players available, passing daily tests and every night in suspense so that the results do not determine more positive:

Unai Simón, De Gea, Robert Sánchez (goalkeepers); Marcos Llorente, Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Laporte, Gayà and Jordi Alba (defenses), Rodri, Thiago, Koke, Fabian, Pedri (midfielders), Oyarzabal, Morata, Gerard Moreno, Dani Olmo, Sarabia, Adama and Ferran Torres (forwards).

Second Bubble

Stayed in a central Madrid hotel, without mixing with those summoned in Las Rozas, the 17 players from the second bubble stay. The 6 players called urgently, in addition to 11 other players from the U21 who have stayed after playing on Tuesday against Lithuania (4-0).Kepa, Albiol, Rodrigo Moreno, Carlos Soler, Brais Méndez and Fornals They already trained yesterday on their own, while from today they join this group Álvaro Fernández, Miranda, Mingueza, Pozo, Cucurella, Brahim, Zubimendi, Villar, Bryan Gil, Yeremi Pino and Puado.These 17 footballers will train as a parallel team until knowing if some of them enter the definitive list of the Eurocopa.

Time limit

Although the own Luis Enrique had indicated that he could make changes to the list until Saturday 12 at 9:00 p.m., 48 hours before the debut, in the UEFA regulations there is a nuance for cases of Covid-19, as revealed by the newspaper AS.

Changes for proven and serious injury can be made 48 hours before, but with Covid is allowed until the same day of the premiere, as stated in article 47.04 of the competition. Therefore, parallel bubble players may even have to travel to Seville on Sunday in case it is necessary for them to enter the list on Monday for a last minute case of Covid-19.

Yes indeed, Spain can no longer increase the list from 24 players to 26 and the footballer who leaves the list can no longer re-enter. Further changes can only be made during the competition in the event of a serious injury to a goalkeeper.