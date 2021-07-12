this is how the Spanish regulation of electric car charging points remains

Spain is taking more steps to regularize what will be increasingly common on our roads and urban car parks: electric car charging points. The National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has given the green light to reports that will set the standards for companies that want to install charging points and offer all possible services around them. Everything comes from the report on the Royal Decree with the same objective.

Two agents: Charging Point Operator and Service Provider Company

On the one hand we will have the figure of Charging Point Operator (CPO), which is the company with the right to operate the loading facility; and on the other we will have the Electric Mobility Service Provider Company (EMSP) which will be the one that the client will contract and with which he will communicate. Optionally, the Charging Point Operator can also take care of everything and speak directly with the customer.

In other words, we will have the CPO as the company that has installed and operates the charging points and optionally we will also have the EMSP with which we will contract the charging service for our electric cars.

The CNMC reports approved also determine the rights and obligations that each of these companies will haveFor example, clearly offering the customer the prices for car charging or the possibility of interoperability agreements between companies to make communication between them easier. A sanctions regime is also put on the table in case some of the companies breach agreements.

At the same time the commission also admits there is still work to be done: it is necessary to “define in a more concrete way the functions and obligations of each subject involved in the recharging activity”, also including the owner of the supply point in the equation in addition to the CPO and the EMSP. All in all, the agency believes that these new reports are a good step forward in regulating the business of offering recharging points for electric cars that will slowly but surely populate our roads.

