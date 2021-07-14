This is how the Spanish Police anti-drone rifle works

As the popularity of drones grows, the interest of the authorities in countering threats with this type of remotely piloted aircraft grows. In Spain, the Electronic Protection Group (RPAS) of the National Police has an anti-drone rifle capable of neutralize air vehicles unmanned in protected areas.

Its about UAV Jammer UAV-D04JAI, a huge anti-drone rifle manufactured by Hikvision, a Chinese company specializing in technological security equipment. Although it looks like a large conventional weapon, the main function of the Jammer is to interfere with communications between the drone and the pilot who controls it from a distance.

The operators of this technological device, which is only for sale by security authorities, have several options to counter threats with drones. These range from override device sensors until cutting the video and communication with the pilot, disabling the GPS or taking control to land in a controlled area.

The anti-drone rifle has a nine-magnification optical sight with which the security forces operator can aim to carry out one or more of the aforementioned actions. Of course, it must be within the allowed range, which is between 800 and 1,000 meters. The weapon has a base station, an antenna and a battery that offers a range of one hour and a half.

An anti-drone rifle to protect the skies

Spanish legislation establishes certain operating limits for drones. These cannot fly beyond 120 meters in height, they must be within visual range of the pilot. They must also keep a certain number of kilometers away from protected airspaces, such as airports, military zones and places of special activities.

Precisely because of these types of restrictions, and in the face of potential threats from these increasingly complex devices, the National Police has had to react. The anti-drone rifle has already been seen several times on the scene. One of them was in the final of the Champions 2019.

This week, the National Police has published a tweet in which they present the UAV Jammer UAV-D04JAI as one of their “most sophisticated weapons”. The anti-drone rifle certainly does not go unnoticed due to its large dimensions and technological characteristics.

