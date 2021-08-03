This is how the Spanish day is being: Mechaal and Fontes to the semifinals of 1,500

ATHLETICS | Merchaal and Fontes, to the semifinals in 1,500

Adel Mechaal, champion of Spain, and Ignacio Fontes have qualified for the Olympic semi-finals of 1,500 meters while the third Spaniard in the test, Jesús Gómez from Burgos, who was hampered twice in his series, remains pending a possible requalification .

The most charismatic event in Spanish athletics, which has already given Spain three Olympic medals (gold and silver for Fermín Cacho in Barcelona’92 and Atlanta’96; bronze for José Manuel Abascal in Los Angeles’84), will have at least two representatives in the penultimate round.

