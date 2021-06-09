This is how the single-dose CanSino vaccine applied in Mexico works in your body

The CanSino vaccine was developed in China, offers 90% protection against severe COVID-19 and this is how it works in your body.

In late March, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS) approved the Chinese CanSino Biologics vaccine for emergency use in Mexico.

Since then, different batches packaged in Querétaro under the name of Convidence They are distributed throughout the national territory; However, in early June, a controversy over its effectiveness raised doubts.

Single dose and 90% protection against severe COVID-19

The greatest advantage of the CanSino vaccine is that, unlike the other inoculations that are being applied in Mexico, a dose of 0.5 milliliters is enough to achieve maximum protection against COVID-19.

The efficacy of this vaccine to prevent coronavirus infections is of the 68.83% two weeks after its application when it comes to symptomatic cases; However, their protection against severe COVID-19 increases up to 90.07% 28 days after its application, according to phase 3 studies.

How does the CanSino Biologics vaccine work?

In the same way as the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Sputnik V inoculations, the CanSino Biologics vaccine (Convidecia) is built from an adenovirus viral vector platform (a virus that normally causes the common cold); however, it is attenuated and modified, so that it cannot replicate or cause any disease in the vaccinated person.

The adenovirus platform is widely used for vaccine development and is backed by hundreds of research for at least five decades. It is the virus most used to create vectors that function as a vehicle that introduces the gene encoding the SARS-CoV-2 protein S into the body.

Once inside the human body, the adenovirus is unable to replicate, but exhibits the coronavirus protein S cells, which identify the spikes of SARS-CoV-2 and cause a robust immune response.

According to phase 3 studies carried out in different countries (including Mexico), the CanSino Biologics vaccine induces the generation of neutralizing antibodies specific against the coronavirus protein S 14 days after its application. In addition, the duration of the protection it provides could be longer, since it also includes T cells, responsible for the long-term immune system.

