This is how the shopping basket in Spanish homes changed during the first confinement

Shutterstock / Axel Alvarez ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Cz.5DsyQVr336hEXe31Ylg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzNi42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/aB.y2k2VlB35HaYmFZRdZg–~B/aD05NTU7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/97fbc0dc042181ccd44be7301a2527c4″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Cz.5DsyQVr336hEXe31Ylg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzNi42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/aB.y2k2VlB35HaYmFZRdZg–~B/aD05NTU7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/97fbc0dc042181ccd44be7301a2527c4″/>

When the state of alarm was declared in Spain last March 2020, the population was forced to change their lifestyle. Food purchase patterns in Spanish households changed, especially during the period of confinement. However, this change did not show an improvement in the nutritional quality of the diet.

To find out how the eating habits of Spanish households had changed during this period, a study published in the journal Nutrients and led by the Complutense University of Madrid, compared the figures for that year with the same months of the previous year.

The period from January to August 2020 was chosen. That is, the months of the state of alarm together with the two preceding and the two following. The objective was to determine if changes had occurred, of what kind and if there is an explanation for them.

Baskets with more legumes, eggs, alcoholic beverages and snacks

To determine these possible changes, data on food consumption and distribution habits were extracted from the Food Consumption Panel (PCA) of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA). The PCA includes the purchase of food and beverages “per capita” (in kg or per capita) that is made for domestic consumption.

The data from this platform has been accumulating for more than 20 years, so it is considered relevant data to be able to identify the evolution from one year to the next.

Among the results of this work, a marked and expected increase in the purchase of all food groups in households has been observed, especially during the months of March to June.

Specifically, if we compare the purchases made during the month of April in 2020 with those made in 2019, we observe that purchases increased by more than 40%.

Likewise, legumes increased 62% during the month of March compared to the previous period. In April, alcoholic beverages increased by 75% and snacks and eggs by 60%.

Read more

Due to confinement, all the meals that we made outside the home were made in the homes. Therefore, our baskets had to cover this higher consumption.

However, it is striking that said increase began before the lockdown (in February) and will continue after it ends (in the de-escalation).

Do we consume more calories during confinement?

To study the quality of the shopping baskets, the data extracted from the PCA were converted into grams per person per day. Later, they were transformed into energy and nutrients.

The quality of the diet was extracted by applying different indices of nutritional quality such as caloric profile, nutrient density and some indices of fat quality.

In relation to the energy content of food, during the month of April 2020, an average value of 2 801 kilocalories per person per day has been estimated. This represents an increase of 771 kilocalories per person per day (38%) compared to the same month in 2019. This higher energy content found is the result of the greater purchase of food.

Too much protein and fat

On the other hand, the increase in healthy foods such as vegetables or legumes seemed to indicate that the diet improved during confinement. However, when checked thoroughly with the data from the previous year, it was observed that the changes in the shopping basket did not improve its nutritional quality.

To do this, the caloric profile of the shopping basket for 2020 was calculated. Thus, it was found that, for example, in April, hydrates represented 42%, protein 14.6%, fat 39.8 % and alcohol 1.9%.

It is a very similar distribution to that of 2019. In both, the energy intake in the form of proteins and fats is higher than desired, to the detriment of carbohydrates.

Low-nutrient diet during the pandemic

On the other hand, the density of some nutrients was also reduced during the year 2020. For example, the amount of some minerals such as calcium, iodine, zinc, selenium and vitamins such as riboflavin, B12, C, D and A decreased. Meanwhile, the amount of fiber, sodium, folic acid, carotenes and vitamin E increased. Therefore, no improvement was observed.

Finally, in relation to the quality of the fats consumed, a high proportion of monounsaturated fatty acids was found, due to the habitual consumption of olive oil in the Spanish diet. This was one of the most positive aspects of the study. Although saturated fatty acids, which are not as desirable in the diet, also appear to have slightly increased.

As a conclusion, we can indicate that the shopping basket in Spanish households was greatly modified during the months of confinement and de-escalation, but these changes have not led to an improvement in the quality of the Spanish diet.

Currently, we continue to study the changes that are taking place in order to develop guidelines that improve the diet during this situation. This is necessary because the effects of the pandemic can show sequelae not only in people affected by the disease but also in those who modify their eating habits and maintain them over time, distancing them from healthy recommendations.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Susana del Pozo de la Calle does not receive a salary, nor does she work as a consultant, nor does she own shares, nor does she receive funding from any company or organization that can benefit from this article, and she has declared that she lacks relevant links beyond the academic position mentioned.