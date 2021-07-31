Olympic Games



This is how the semifinals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be played



Juan Pablo Arévalo July 31, 2021, 07:02 am

Spain and Japan is the first confirmed key in the fight for the gold medal.

This Saturday the men’s football quarterfinal matches were played at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Spain, Japan, Brazil and, for now, Mexico, qualified for the semifinals, the last step before the game for the gold medal dispute.

Results for this Saturday, July 31



– Spain 5-2 Ivory Coast

– Japan 0-0 (4-2 on penalties) New Zealand

– Brazil 1-0 Egypt

– South Korea 1-3 Mexico (up for grabs)

Semifinal keys

The two games will be played on Tuesday, August 3

3:00 am: ? vs. Brazil

6:00 am: Japan vs. Spain