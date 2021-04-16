This is how the semifinals of the Europa League remain

04/15/2021

On at 23:39 CEST

The Europa League already knows its best four teams for this 2020-21 edition. This Thursday, the last quarter-final matches ended up defining the pairings of the semifinals that will be played on April 29 and May 6, 2021.

Villarreal will be the only Spanish team in these crosses after beating Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 at the Estadio de la Cerámica with goals from Paco Alcácer and Gerard Moreno, the ‘groguets’ scorers. In the first leg, Unai Emery’s men took advantage of Croatia thanks to a goal from the eleven meters of Gerard Moreno, who have been able to defend with solvency at home.

In Manchester, Granada could not achieve the epic and fell at Old Trafford by 2 to 0. Cavani’s initial goal destroyed all the hopes of Diego Martínez’s team after the defeat in the first leg also by 2 to 0, and the Vallejo’s own goal In the final minutes, he confirmed the farewell of the Grenadians to the Europa League.

Arsenal passed over Slavia Prague Without a problem by 0 to 3 in the Czech Republic and he was able to solve the 1-1 tie in the first leg in London that generated many doubts towards Arteta’s team.

By last, the most even tie was between Roma and Ajax. In the second leg on Thursday, the 1-1 draw confirmed that he will be the Italian representative in the semifinals and will face United.

The comings will be disputed on April 29 at Villarreal and Manchester, while the laps will be on May 6 in London and Rome.

These will be the semi-finals of the Europa League this year:

Villarreal – Arsenal

Manchester United – Rome