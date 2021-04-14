This is how the semifinals of the Champions League remain

The semifinals of the 2020/2021 Champions League have been configured after the last return matches played this Wednesday.

If on Tuesday the PSG eliminated Bayern Munich and the Chelsea he did the same with Porto; Manchester City Y Real Madrid they left Dortmund and Liverpool on the road respectively this Wednesday.

Thus, and since in the quarter-final draw the way to the final on May 29 in Istanbul was designed, this is how the semi-finals are:

Manchester City vs PSG and Real Madrid vs Chelsea. Two English teams, one French and one Spanish, the Zidane team, which returns to the semifinals three years later. On that occasion, 2018, he ended up winning his thirteenth European Cup against Liverpool.

The semifinals will be held the last week of April, 27 and 28, and the first of May, days 4 and 5.