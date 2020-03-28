The NBA is currently in a situation of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis. The competition was temporarily suspended after learning the positive of Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert in the Covid-19 test.

Currently, there is no intention to end the season. However, the option could be given to reduce or even finish the regular season and play the qualifying playoffs directly at the right moment of suspension. This hypothetical situation would lead to delivering the end of season awards as achieved so far. If so, the main awards would be distributed as follows:

Rookie of the Year – Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

The Grizzlies player has been the best rookie since the regular season began. Morant threw the team behind him from the first game, and has managed to keep him in the playoff fight. With a Zion Williamson coming stomping but too late for his injury, the award shouldn’t be hard on the 20-year-old rookie.

With you all, the next Rookie of the year: Ja Morant

27 points

62.5% TC

4/6 triples

14 assists

6 rebounds

1 robbery

Victory 105-88 vs Lakers

pic.twitter.com/MeJem2GyJN

– NBA – Jordi de Mas (@ otros6Basket) March 1, 2020

Coach of the Year – Frank Vogel (Los Angeles Lakers)

Whether it’s for the arrival of Anthony Davis or the great year LeBron James was doing, the reality is that Vogel has taken the Lakers and placed them at the top of the Western Conference with a record of 49 wins and 14 losses. . It would also be possible that Mike Budenholzer took it, but the high from one season to another that has given the angelina franchise places Vogel as the main favorite.

Defensive Player of the Year – Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

‘La Ceja’, from the first moment he wore the Lakers jersey, has shown that the franchise was not wrong to risk almost everything for him. In his first season, he averages 9.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. Between the statistics and the franchise record, the award could be decided for Davis, although there are other players who could also win it perfectly (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Marcus Smart, Rudy Gobert …).

Best Sixth Man of the Year – Lou Williams (Los Angeles Clippers)

Williams is the definition of a perfect Sixth Man in the NBA. With three awards already in his possession (2015, 2018, 2019), the Clippers player is on his way to achieving the fourth (he averages 18.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists having played 52 of his 60 games played as a substitute).

Most Improved Player – Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans)

Ingram has been the player who, in the absence of Zion Williamson for much of the season due to injury, has taken the reins of the Pelicans. In his first year in NOLA, he’s averaging 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists (last season, he averaged 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists with the Lakers). This level jump could lead him to achieve the prize that Pascal Siakam currently holds, although players like Bam Adebayo could snatch the prize perfectly.

MVP of the Season – LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

The most valuable award of all has led LeBron and Giannis Antetokounmpo to star in one of the most even fights in recent years. The two players have led their respective teams and have kept them at the top of their respective conferences. However, at 35 years old, ‘El Rey’ leads some Lakers who have not competed as well for many years. Averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists, LeBron James would raise his fifth MVP of the Season.

