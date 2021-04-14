This is how the round of 16 of the Monte Carlo ATP Masters

Three champions aspire to repeat crown in the Monte Carlo ATP Masters 1000, after overcoming the initial screening and qualifying for the round of 16, which is played in its entirety this Thursday in a Monte-Carlo Country Club that does not allow the entry of fans due to the pandemic of Covid-19.

The king of the tournament and the earth returned with force, Rafael Nadal, who aspire to a twelfth title, after dominating from 2005 to 2012 and from 2016 to 2018.

Her first streak stopped her in 2013 Novak Djokovic, also the best in the 2015 edition. In the previous one, in 2019 since in 2020 there was no tennis in the Principality, the Italian Fabio Fognini he eliminated Nadal in the semifinals, finishing off his success in the final against Serbian Dusan Lajovic.

Nadal will face the Bulgarian in the round of the sixteen best Grigor dimitrov, whom he dominates 13-1 in the Pamarés, 5-0 on clay and 3-0 in this event: 2013 quarterfinals (6-2, 2-6, 6-4), 2018 semifinals (6-4, 6-1) and round of 16 of 2019 (6-4, 6-1). Against the Argentine Federico Delbonis (6-1 and 6-2) he showed that inactivity on the ATP Tour has not taken an excessive toll on him.

Nor the world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who tempered the spirits of the young Italian Jannik Sinner, 6-4 and 6-2, to meet the British Dan evans, in a duel for now unprecedented in the circuit.

There are four Spaniards in action. Roberto Bautista celebrated his 33rd birthday at the expense of Tommy Paul and the winner of the Marbella ATP, Pablo Carreño, extended the streak by overwhelming Karen Khachanov. Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud are, respectively, his new adversaries.

I already had a place, since Tuesday, Alexander Davidovich, who after beating Matteo Berretini now faces the French Lucas Pouille.

Track Rainiero III (11.00 am)

S. Tsitsipas (Gre / 4) -C. Garin (Chi / 16)

N. Djokovic (Srb / 1) -D. Evans (GBR)

G. Dimitrov (Bul / 14) -R. Nadal (Esp / 3)

A. Rublev (Rus / 6) -R. Bautista (Esp / 9)

Track of the Princes (11.00 am)

L. Pouille (Fra) -A. Davidovich (Esp)

D. Goffin (Bel) -A. Zverev (Ale / 5)

F. Fognini (Ita / 15) -F. Krajinovic (Srb)

C. Ruud (Nor) -P. Carreño (Esp / 12)