This is how the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana remains

06/01/2021 at 7:47 PM CEST

The Copa Sudamericana 2021 will have a luxurious round of 16, with pairings that could be, due to their quality and tradition, typical of the Copa Libertadores. Precisely the presence of the third classified from the group stage of the main tournament on the continent has given this edition of the tournament a seal of quality and competitiveness that it lacked.

The star clash, for all those it represents, will be the Montevideo classic between Nacional and Peñarol. Sportingly, the cross between the LDU and the Guild can beat him in quality, since the Ecuadorians and the gauchos are running as favorites for the title.

🙌 This is how the Eighth Final of CONMEBOL #Sudamericana ended up! #LaGranConquista @GranConquista pic.twitter.com/TIYxGsPHao – CONMEBOL Sudamericana (@Sudamericana) June 1, 2021

The duel between Independiente del Valle, who fell in the Libertadores in a group where Palmeiras and Defensa y Justicia were, and Red Bull Bragantino, which has a young team on the rise, will be more than interesting. Head to head there will be two of the teams that best treat the ball on the continent.

ALL THE CROSSINGS OF THE EIGHTH FINAL

National – Peñarol Independent of the Valley – Red Bull Bragantino Santos – Independent America de Cali – Ath. ParanaenseLDU – GremioJunior Barranquilla – LibertadDeportivo Táchira – Rosario CentralSporting Cristal – Arsenal

Conmebol has yet to define the exact dates for the round of 16, but everything indicates that the first leg matches must be held the week of July 14 and the return leg seven days later.