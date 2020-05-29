Today Mexican rock is in mourning. We were a big one. And not necessarily a great man who made Mexico fall in love with his voice and his skills as an exceptional musician. But a great man who fell in love with everyone for being faithful to his roots and his gender. The great Charlie Monttana left us.

Carlos Cesar Sánchez Hernández, name of the well-known ‘Rocanrolero cowboy’ leaves a musical legacy in our eternal country. A legacy that seconds from the sad news confirming his death, many remember him to recognize him.

Photo: Dark Quarter

Charlie Monttana represented a giant sector of the population with his unique urban rock. No one like the great representative of Neza, who took his culture from one place to another with his folkloric lyrics. Today, we remember him to live forever.

Like them, the world of rock in Mexico continues to add to remember it. To remember what his legacy leaves our country. The ultimate example that something made with love and passion is worth more than the best notes and best-produced songs in the world. Goodbye Charlie Monttana!

