Today Mexican rock is in mourning. We were a big one. And not necessarily a great man who made Mexico fall in love with his voice and his skills as an exceptional musician. But a great man who fell in love with everyone for being faithful to his roots and his gender. The great Charlie Monttana left us.

Carlos Cesar Sánchez Hernández, name of the well-known ‘Rocanrolero cowboy’ leaves a musical legacy in our eternal country. A legacy that seconds from the sad news confirming his death, many remember him to recognize him.

Charlie Monttana represented a giant sector of the population with his unique urban rock. No one like the great representative of Neza, who took his culture from one place to another with his folkloric lyrics. Today, we remember him to live forever.

“You say you are the bandota” … # CharlieMonttana was part of the litter that gave life to urban rock in Mexico 👊🏼

He brought out smiles with songs like “El vaquero rocanrolero” and whenever he played in El Chopo, they were joyous days…

Goodbye to the only Boyfriend in Mexico 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/g4bl3XHCU5 – SopitasFM (@sopitasfm) May 29, 2020

Rest in peace Charlie! pic.twitter.com/opUKo2AtzN – Molotov (@MolotovBanda) May 29, 2020

See you soon, cowboy. Touching Heaven by Charlie Monttana https://t.co/B7E99b3SgN #NowPlaying – R U L O (@ruleiro) May 29, 2020

Urban rock icon Charlie Monttana has died of a heart attack at the age of 58. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/I9Fbgvl83b – Maxine Woodside (@maxwoodside) May 29, 2020

An icon of Mexican Rock has just gone out. The “five fans” will be very sad. Rocanrolero cowboy. See you in hell. ROCK IN PEACE CHARLIE MONTTANA !! Confirmed by his partner Cherrie Monttana. pic.twitter.com/6VD5TJRMh0 – Ivan Nieblas ElPatas (@ivannieblas) May 29, 2020

See you soon, rockanrolero cowboy pic.twitter.com/pM2I053u3g – Toni François (@ToniFrancois) May 29, 2020

There were like 5 bona fidei rockstars in Mexico. We just left one. RIP Charlie Monttana. Thanks to @elchok for introducing me to the office when we were just starting to work together. – Gastón Espinosa (@LngSHT) May 29, 2020

You are the pure Royal Milpa! You will always live, Charlie Monttana. Our respects to you. pic.twitter.com/GQ9sfrWhsn – The Fourbains (@TheFourbains) May 29, 2020

We regret the death of the Rockanrolero Cowboy, Charlie Monttana, one of the greatest representatives of urban rock in the country. We send our condolences to your family and friends.https: //t.co/zqxNMEaIg3 pic.twitter.com/xY9GztLmIL – Culture Mexico City (@CulturaCiudadMx) May 29, 2020

“Damn little kitty, you are so fucked up, you confuse rock n roll with the desire of mine” DEP Charlie Montana – José (@joe_trouble) May 29, 2020

Charlie Montanna died, that Rock star who always did what he wanted.

It was a pleasure to meet you, may you rest in peace.

Photography by Fernando Aceves. pic.twitter.com/fSTzYp9yD0 – Fernando Aceves (@Jazzrockman) May 29, 2020

#ULTIMAHORA ⚠️🚨Die Charlie Montana icon of Mexican urban rock. At 58, a heart attack took his life. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/5omGg1N95M – A.Martínez.A7 (@ Armando_Mtz_A7) May 29, 2020

🌟You are the pure Royal Milpa!… The ‘Rockanrolero Cowboy’ died today at the age of 58 due to a heart attack.😔 We remember # CharlieMontana🙌 pic.twitter.com/M7NIFjJQMz – DeMemoria (@DeMemoria) May 29, 2020

Like them, the world of rock in Mexico continues to add to remember it. To remember what his legacy leaves our country. The ultimate example that something made with love and passion is worth more than the best notes and best-produced songs in the world. Goodbye Charlie Monttana!

