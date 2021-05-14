This is how the restrictions per Community remain on the first weekend without a state of alarm

The citizens they regain mobility this Friday, at the gates of the first full weekend without a state of alarm, in which thousands of trips are expected as there are no perimeter closures and the restrictions derived from the coronavirus have been relaxed.

These are the current measures by autonomous communities:

Andalusia

In Andalucia no curfew and no perimeter closures, there are only entry and exit restrictions in La Campana (Seville).

The capacity in the hospitality industry they are applied according to the alert level of each region. In general, in the hospitality industry, a capacity of 75% is allowed indoors with six people per table and 100% outdoors and eight people per table, and 75% in shops. The hotel business can close at 00.00.

Aragon

In Aragon there is no curfew but perimeter closures in the regions of Cinco Villas, Campo de Borja, Ribera Alta del Ebro, Valdejalón, Calatayud (all of them from Zaragoza), and Jaca (Huesca).

The capacity allowed in the trade It depends on the alert level: in confined counties and provinces, with level 3, it is 30% in the interior, and in Teruel, with level 2, it is 50% with a maximum of six people per table, 10 on the terraces . The hotel industry closes at 8:00 p.m. in confined towns and regions; in Zaragoza and Huesca at 11:00 p.m., and in Teruel at 00:00.

Asturias

In asturias there is no perimeter closure or curfew. The capacity in the shops is 70% and the catering establishments open until 01.00 a.m. with a maximum of six people per table.

Balearics

In the Balearic Islands there is no perimeter closure or mobility restrictions between islands or municipalities, but it does have a curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. In addition, controls are maintained at ports and airports, and social gatherings are limited to six people. The capacity allowed in the trade is 75% and 50% in large stores.

In Mallorca and Ibiza they can only have activity bars and restaurants with terraces, which must close at 10:30 p.m. Non-essential trade closes at 10pm on Mallorca and Ibiza and at 11pm on the other islands.

Valencian Community

In the Valencian community there are no perimeter closures, but it does maintain a curfew between 00.00 and 06.00 hours, and social gatherings are limited to 10 people, both in public spaces and at home.

The capacity in the trade in this community, including the markets, it is 75%, while in the hotel industry, which closes at 11:30 pm, it is 50% indoors and 100% on terraces.

Canary Islands

In the Canary Islands there is no perimeter closure or curfew, although it does maintain other control measures based on the alert level, which has been established according to epidemiological indicators, on which the number of people in social gatherings and in shops depend.

This community has extended until midnight the hours of activity of the hotel and restaurant establishments.

Cantabria

Since the state of alarm ended, the mobility in Cantabria is total, there is no hourly limitation, and the capacity is set according to the “Covid traffic light” in each of the 102 municipalities of the community.

The capacity in the catering establishments, which has to close at 10:30 p.m., is one third of its capacity and 75% on the terraces. The tables have a maximum of six people and cannot be consumed at the bar.

Castile and Leon

In Castilla y León no curfew or perimeter lockdown, nor limit of people in family and social gatherings.

The hospitality industry can open until midnight, although the closure of the interior of the establishments is maintained in those municipalities with more than 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks.

Castilla la Mancha

In Castilla-La Mancha there is no perimeter closure, except in Quintanar del Rey (Cuenca), there is no curfew, and the hotel business is allowed to open until one in the morning. It cannot be consumed in the hotel bar, where a capacity of 75% is allowed inside and 100% outside. Shops can open 100% and shopping centers 75%.

Catalonia

In catalonia there is no perimeter closure or curfew; social gatherings are limited to six people, both indoors and outdoors. In commerce, the capacity is 30%, as in the interior of bars and restaurants, which can be open from 7.30 am to 11.00 pm.

Estremadura

In Extremadura there is no perimeter closure, except in the towns of Ahigal, Piornal, Oliva de Mérida, Palomas and Jaraíz de la Vera, nor a curfew, and the hotel and restaurant establishments are closed at 00.00.

The shops cannot exceed 75% of the capacity allowed and catering establishments 50% indoors, with a maximum of six diners per table, and 85% outdoors, with a maximum of ten people.

Galicia

In Galicia there is only perimeter closure in Cambados (Pontevedra), Laza (Ourense) and Padrón (A Coruña) and curfew, starting at 11 pm, in the municipalities that are at the maximum level of restrictions.

The capacity allowed It is, in general, between 30% of the capacity of the premises and 50%, depending on the level of restrictions of the municipality; the hotel business can open until 11.00 pm and the restaurants until 1 am (except in municipalities with a maximum level, where the hotel industry is closed).

The Rioja

In La Rioja there is no perimeter closure or restrictions on night mobility; the indoor capacity of the shops is 75% and in the hospitality industry it is 50% indoors and 100% outdoors.

The hospitality closes at 00.00 and it is forbidden to consume at the bar.

Madrid’s community

In the Community of Madrid there is no perimeter closure in general, although there are specific confinements in basic health areas with a high incidence of coronavirus; there is no curfew and home meetings are no longer prohibited.

The capacity is limited to 50% inside hospitality establishments and 75% on terraces. The maximum occupancy per table of four people inside, and six outside, is maintained and bars and restaurants must close at midnight and cannot admit new customers after 23.00.

Murcia

In the Region of Murcia there are no perimeter closures, It only applies in those municipalities that exceed 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and there is no curfew, although there is a night time limitation, from midnight to 6 a.m., in non-essential activities. Social gatherings are limited to a maximum of six people.

Navarre

In Navarra it has Perimeter fence lifted and no curfew, although meetings are limited to a maximum of six people.

The capacity in medium and large areas It continues to be 30% and 50% in small businesses, and in the hotel industry it can only be consumed on terraces, which will be 100% open, maintaining an interpersonal distance of 1.5 meters at tables with a maximum of four people.

Basque Country

In Euskadi no perimeter closures or curfew. The capacity in the trade is maintained, which for establishments of more than 150 square meters is 40% and 60% up to 150 m2.

In the hospitality industry, which must close at 22.00, the indoor capacity is 50%. It is still prohibited to consume at the bar or standing and at each table a maximum of four people.

Ceuta

The autonomous city of Ceuta it does not have a perimeter closure no night curfew.

In the hospitality industry capacity is 30% indoors, with tables for a maximum of 6 people, and 75% on terraces and consumption at the bar is not allowed. The closing hours of the establishments are at 00.00 hours.

Melilla

In Melilla they have eased restrictions as the epidemiological situation has improved in recent days: The hotel business can open between 6:00 and 00:00. The capacity is one third of what is allowed in the premises license and 100% abroad.