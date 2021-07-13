this is how the rest of the platforms imitate its formula

The figures of ‘Black Widow’ not only leave no doubt about its success, but also Disney has chosen it to certify, with the numbers in hand, that Its system to release both in theaters and on its platform with a premium rate of 21’99 euros works. Doubts about the subject had been on the table since the premiere with which the experiment started, ‘Mulan’. But the fact that he has repeated later with ‘Raya and the last dragon’, ‘Cruella’ and now the last Marvel production already indicated that the results were being positive.

Now we have the figure: 80 million dollars of collection in cinemas in the United States and Canada, 78 million in the international box office and above all, and here is the news with respect to the data we had previously, $ 60 million through Disney + premium access, nearly matching box office in theaters. This amount, moreover, must be understood in a peculiar way: one hundred percent of those 60 million go directly to Disney’s pocket, while in cinemas the net profit is around 70 and 80 percent of what is collected.

That’s 2 million Disney + subscribers, as IndieWire calculates, paying more than twenty euros per account to see the movie at home. The immediate consequence is clear: quite possibly, we will see more Disney movies distributed under this profitable formula, and almost certainly, things will continue like this even when the exhibition in theaters has returned to total normality and the pandemic is a thing of the past.

Success becomes a trend

But it is not the only warning that things are changing. Today, in the United States, ‘A quiet place 2’ arrives, -released at the end of May in the United States and on June 11 in Spain-, to Paramount +, the company’s streaming platform not yet available outside its country of source. The funny thing about it (this tiny window of only 45 days was already known) is that It will also go on sale digitally: $ 19.99 on Amazon Prime Video will cost the download. A new blow for the increasingly convulsive distribution market, which devours the already very brief – and until recently sacrosanct – windows at breakneck speed.

But above all, it points out that the Disney + tactic is very valid: why send a movie to a proprietary platform (as Universal said it would do with Peacock exclusively four months after the premieres), where the viewer has to be subscribed, when the public can be charged extra to access a title that is having success in theaters. Warner, for example, is betting that very thing with ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘(which in Spain can be seen on Movistar +, but in the United States it is only available for rent and purchase on all types of platforms) or’ Till Death ‘, the new from Megan Fox, whose premiere in Spain is not scheduled until November .