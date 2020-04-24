The closure of the quarantine and the constant reception of hard news about the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), has caused people to need a catharsis and I brought out the most creative side: songs, dances or massive challenges.

During the last days, several videos have been broadcast through social networks where neighbors of the multi-family Miguel Alemán, in the Del Valle neighborhood of Mexico City, they left a few steps from their apartments the night of last Monday, April 20, to sing the Hymn to Joy, a classic by Billy Preston and Rasputin Boutte.

“Listen, brother, to the song of joy / The happy song of one who awaits a new day / Come sing, dream sung / Live dreaming the new sun / In which men will become brothers again,” says the lyrics of the song.

According to Neighborhood Community Del Valle, the main reason for this initiative, apart from spending a few minutes of distraction and giving color to the contingency, was supporting physicians caring for patients with COVID-19, because several hospitals are located very close to the multifamily, the most important is the ISSSTE “20 de Noviembre” National Medical Center (Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers).

“In front of the Multifamiliar CUPA is the hospital on November 20, which is receiving patients with COVID, so many doctors and nurses (sic) live in CUPA. The neighbors got organized and decided to go out every day to to thank singing with lights and batons to these doctorxes and illnesses who are on duty. People who risk their life and health every day ”, tweet Valentina Lara, neighbor of the multifamily.

However, this is not the first time that people in quarantine go out to their balconies to sing in our country, the first to go viral were some tenants from Santa Fe, to the west of Mexico City on March 23. They intoned “Cielito Lindo”One of the most emblematic songs of the mariachi and famous worldwide.

That same challenge was replicated a few days later by neighbors from different colonies of the State of Mexico and mayors of the capital, but with different songs. The most popular was “Sprig of violets”From Mi Banda el Mexicano.

The call was popularized through social networks. In the propaganda they asked that at 20:00 on Thursday, March 26 everyone played the song from their rooftops, balconies or windows.

Through Twitter, videos of people meeting the challenge began to arrive. People from all city halls turned on their horns to sing, or at least enjoy, the popular song.

Even Casimiro Zamudio, a member of the group, joined the challenge very much in style. Through his Twitter account, a video of the singer playing the hit “Ramito de Violetas” with guitar in hand was released to give a good time to all the fans of the Mexican band who could see the recording from their home.

According to the last report of the Health Secretary (Ssa), in Mexico, the number of cases of people infected with COVID-19 increased to 11,633 patients the fatalities grew to 1,069 and there is 7,588 accumulated suspicious cases.

The Mexico City continues to lead as the most affected entity with 3,157 infections; followed by the State of Mexico with 1,734 and Baja California with 1,085. While Durango with 38 and Colima with 16 are the states with the lowest numbers.