The race against coronavirus it is played in the laboratories. And also in the bags. With each announcement of progress or fiascos in the face of the epidemic, the pharmaceutical companies are seized by euphoria or the reversal stampede. Among the many firms in the sector involved in this feat, some take more advantage than others on the floor.

Although the British Prime Minister and survivor of the infection, Boris Johnson, has promoted a world summit to share experiences and reach an antidote to Covid-19 together, the truth is that each pharmacist is dedicated to checking if any of their medications could be useful to combat this pandemic. The urgency to save lives prevails.

Not only that. The possibility of finding a millionaire business that could go far beyond the end of this health emergency also imposes this rhythm. A frenzy of research and announcements that, sometimes they become punishment if the objectives pursued are not met, are questioned or even mislead.

Under Scrutiny

The latter is the case of Praxsyn Corp, which is in the face of a complaint by the SEC – the US stock exchange supervisor – for “alleged false and misleading press releases” in which announced its entry into the mask business. Its shares soared until the institution intervened, although its capitalization has decreased by 73% since Covid-19 crossed the borders of China three months ago now.

So far, there have been no more formal complaints, but the SEC has asked for more than twenty companies to explain their announcements about the infection. In Spain, the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) asked PharmaMar to explain the announcement that its president released in a meeting with journalists: he was investigating the possible applications of his drug Aplidín against Covid-19.

Outstanding students

The listed company complied with the requirements and the bullish party began on the stock market. Since then, PharmaMar has achieved different marketing and research milestones against coronavirus that have resulted in 24% advance in the last three months. It is one of the greatest advances among the listed companies that has focused the most on finding a cure for the infection.

So much so that its graph is already 9% higher than the consensus target price set by the analysts who more closely follow its evolution. Invertia analyst Eduardo Bolinches warns that “You should start worrying” of a downward turn if the old Zeltia loses 5 euros per share.

Despite the acceleration of the Spanish, this it is nothing compared to the 151% that Modern points to. No wonder considering that its prototype mRNA-1273 vaccine is the most advanced in the industry. And that for its development it is counting on a millionaire contribution of public funds.

However, if the study does not come to fruition, the blow promises to be resounding, since its price on Wall Street already exceeds its consensus target price by 5%.

Pharmaceutical technical aspect





Eduardo Bolinches

Although the former is the outstanding student in the search for a vaccine, the possible Gilead Sciences remdesivir applications It has placed this firm in the focus of many reports and investors. However, some reports have cast doubt on the supposed efficacy of this drug, which has tarnished its performance.

In the last three months it amounts to 12% and analysts consider that, regardless of the effects of this drug on Covid-19, it has margin to add an additional 3.5% in the medium term. Bolinches points out that he has a bullish field as long as he respects the $ 76.22 per title.

Trump’s favorite

Many headlines have grabbed too Novartis. The company jumped to the fore after learning that his chloroquine became the favorite drug of the Donald Trump government to try to stop the infections. Although the commitment to this medicine in Europe has not been so decisive, the laboratory has made this and others -such as ruxolitinib- available to the health authorities.

Despite everything, the Swiss firm lost 12% on the Zurich Stock Exchange in the last three months. Two consecutive closings below the 80 Swiss francs would be the signal of flight in value, according to Bolinches, although analysts consider that up to 97.16 francs has a potential of 18%.

Public transport passengers with masks.

Helvetian’s performance at this key time in the fight against the pandemic only worsens it Jazz Pharmaceuticals, down 20% from mid-February. Although it has a potential close to 35% on the New York Stock Exchange, the American partner of PharmaMar has achieved a much worse stock market performance in this health crisis.

Also in the red in this period of studies and clinical trials the American Abbvie (-9.4%), the French Sanofi (-4.7%) and Switzerland Roche (-0.2%). However, all of them enjoy a buy recommendation and a bullish potential (13% the first two and 5% the third) by analysts who monitor their evolution.

‘Made in Spain’

The falls also dye the Spanish Rovi (-1.5%) in these last three months. The implications of its heparins to combat some of the effects of coronavirus infection have been overlooked by many investors. Even for some managers who include it in their portfolios, it is not a conclusive circumstance.

Even if its bullish potential is exhausted, according to the market consensus, Bolinches believes that it can still offer good investment opportunities. The analyst points to closings above those of 27 euros per share as a signal to enter a new expansionary phase for its listing.

Better luck is the one that two other Spanish women enlisted in combat against the Covid-19 have had at this time. The first one is Oryzon Genomics, which has added 20% since mid-February and has the potential to reach 10.33 euros, according to analyst consensus.

This level represents a revaluation of 177% from its current listing, in which Bolinches advises to closely monitor the 3.48 euros per title to flee if he loses them. His great asset for this climb is in the vafidemstat, the only Spanish drug that to date has received authorization to carry out a phase 2 study with infected patients.

The last to arrive

The second is Reig Jofre, who was also the last of the entire group to join this battle. The inheriting company of the former Natraceutical adds 13% in the last three months, but it increased 25% the day it announced that it would test the effectiveness of the food supplement Manremy against tuberculosis as a method to prevent the spread of health personnel.

The Invertia analyst advises monitoring the support of 2.3 euros per share at a value that has upside potential to revalue 34% to 3.8 euros.

