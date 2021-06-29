This is how the quarterfinals will be played in the Copa América

RIO DE JANEIRO.

They were totally defined the quarterfinals of the Copa América 2021, the host Brazil will play Chile and Argentina against Ecuador, while Paraguay will do the same with Peru Y Uruguay will face Colombia, in search of the crown of the Conmebol contest.

THIS IS HOW THE QUARTERS FINAL WERE! – These will be the crosses of the next phase of CONMEBOL # CopaAmérica – ASSIM FICARAM AS QUARTAS DE FINAL! – These will be the cruises of the next phase of CONMEBOL # CopaAmérica – # VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/ooVZWvHY6J – Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 29, 2021

The The quarterfinals will start on Friday in Goiania with the clash of the Incas and the Guarani and three hours later in Rio de Janeiro the local team will meet the Chilean team.

The Saturday, the direct elimination duels will continue in Brasilia, La Celeste will be measured against the Colombian team and three hours later in Goiania, Messi and La Albiceleste will face Ecuador.

