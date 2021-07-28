Olympic Games
This is how the quarterfinals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be played
Juan Pablo Arévalo July 28, 2021, 08:15 am
Argentina, Germany and France, eliminated. Brazil, Japan and Spain, favorites for the gold medal.
The group stage in men’s football of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ended on Wednesday.
Argentina, France and Germany have been eliminated; while Japan, Brazil and Spain qualified for the quarterfinals and are favorites in the fight for the gold medal.
Results for this July 28:
Group A
France 0-3 Japan
South Africa 0-3 Mexico
B Group
Romania 0-0 New Zealand
South Korea 6-0 Honduras
Group C
Australia 0-2 Egypt
Spain 1-1 Argentina
Group D
Germany 1-1 Ivory Coast
Saudi Arabia 1-3 Brazil
Quarter-final keys
The four games will be on Saturday, July 31
3:00 am: Spain vs. Ivory Coast
4:00 am: Japan vs. New Zealand
5:00 am: Brazil vs. Egypt
6:00 am: South Korea vs. Mexico