Olympic Games



This is how the quarterfinals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be played



Juan Pablo Arévalo July 28, 2021, 08:15 am

Argentina, Germany and France, eliminated. Brazil, Japan and Spain, favorites for the gold medal.

The group stage in men’s football of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ended on Wednesday.

Argentina, France and Germany have been eliminated; while Japan, Brazil and Spain qualified for the quarterfinals and are favorites in the fight for the gold medal.

Results for this July 28:

Group A

France 0-3 Japan

South Africa 0-3 Mexico

B Group

Romania 0-0 New Zealand

South Korea 6-0 Honduras

Group C

Australia 0-2 Egypt

Spain 1-1 Argentina

Group D

Germany 1-1 Ivory Coast

Saudi Arabia 1-3 Brazil

Quarter-final keys

The four games will be on Saturday, July 31



3:00 am: Spain vs. Ivory Coast

4:00 am: Japan vs. New Zealand

5:00 am: Brazil vs. Egypt

6:00 am: South Korea vs. Mexico