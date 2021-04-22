This is how the quarterfinals of Godó 2021 are

The eleven times champion, Rafael Nadal, is in the quarterfinals. It is the benchmark of Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy. The table of eight survivors includes the four top-10 entries. In addition to the Balearic (nº 3), the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), the Russian Andrey Rublev (7) and the Argentine Diego Schwartzman (9).

Five of the quarter-finalists have signed their best result in the RCT Barcelona-1899: Schwartzman, British Cam Norrie, Russian Andrey Rublev, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and Italian Jannik Sinner, the only rookie in this competition.

At the top of the table, the experience of Nadal (34 years), Pablo Carreño (29), Diego Schwartzman (28) and even Cam Norrie (25), because downstairs there is an explosion of youth and talent ‘Next Gen’.

An under-23 tournament with two consolidated figures in the top-10, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and the Russian Andrey Rublev, another who looks out to the group of the greats, the Italian Jannik Sinner, and a Felix Auger-Aliassime also aiming very high.

Of these four, only Tsitsipas, finalist of the 2018 edition, had already played a quarter-round in Barcelona. The oldest is Rublev, 23 years old and a club tennis player, and the youngest, Sinner, 19, one younger than the Canadian Auger-Aliassime and three younger than the Greek, at 22 with the 2019 ATP Finals and the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters 1000 in his record.

Tsitsipas, world No. 5 and on a seven-game winning streak without giving up a set, will open a series of clashes on clay with the player now technically advising by Toni Nadal, Felix Auger-Aliassime, 20th ATP.

In the global balance, Hellenic 3-2 on fast track, having dominated the last three, including Acapulco 2021 by 7-5, 4-6 and 6-3

Rublev (No. 7) -Sinner (No. 19) also contains its novelty part. They had an appointment in Vienna-2020 but the transalpine withdrew played only three games.

Can only repeat crown Rafael Nadal, which is seen this Friday with Cam Norrie, 58 of the world. He beat him in the last Australian Open 7-5, 6-2 and 7-5. From the British, if it meets the forecast, a minefield, of great danger.