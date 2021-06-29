This is how the quarterfinal crosses of the Copa América remain

06/29/2021 at 4:52 AM CEST

The Copa América 2021 already has the four quarter-final pairings defined, that will be played between Friday and Saturday, and there is also the table with the possible semifinals.

Argentina, which finished undefeated in Group A (with three wins and one draw) will play on Saturday in Goiania (at 03:00 CEST) against Ecuador, which obtained its classification in extremis after starting a 1-1 against Brazil on the last day. The team of Leo Messi and the Kun Aguero he is the favorite to reach the next round.

In this same part of the table, the other duel will be an extremely interesting Uruguay – Colombia, scheduled for Saturday (at 22:00 CEST) at the Mané Garrincha National Stadium, in Brasilia. . La Celeste has made a first phase from less to more, after the initial setback against Argentina, while the team of Reinaldo Rueda did not quite find the pedal stroke in an irregular first phase.

The winners of Argentina-Ecuador and Uruguay-Colombia will play the semifinal scheduled on Tuesday, June 6 in Brasilia.

NEYMAR JR. BEFORE ARTURO VIDAL

One of the star duels is undoubtedly Brazil-Chile, which will be played on Friday (at 02:00 CEST), on the battered grass of the Nilton Santos stadium, in Brasilia. It is a face-to-face between the last two continental champions: the Seleçao, current champion with its triumph in 2019, and Chile, which conquered the 2015 and 2016 editions.

The other match is Peru-Paraguay, with an uncertain prognosis, which will open the quarterfinals on Friday (at 23:00 CEST) at the Olympic Stadium, in the city of Goiania. The set of Ricardo Gareca, who was a finalist in the last edition, has only suffered one defeat, the defeat (4-0) that Brazil inflicted on them in their first match, since then they have added two wins and a draw.

The winners of Brazil-Chile and Peru-Paraguay will play the first of the two semifinals, scheduled for next Monday, at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The grand final of the Copa América will be held on Saturday the 10th at the Maracana stadium.