Thousands of people mobilized in manifestations along the Minneapolis after a police officer killed an African American man last Monday.

Literally, the city went up in flames: People set fire to a police station and destroyed Target stores and other local businesses, prompting the mayor to mobilize the National Guard. Videos circulating on social networks show the protests on behalf of George Floyd.

In the images, masked people are seen running and surrounding buildings as officers throw tear gas and shoot them with rubber bullets. And in the midst of manifestations in MinneapolisDozens ransacked a Target store and even beat a woman who tried to stop them.

Mayor responds to protests over George Floyd’s death

Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy lead to more tragedy. We ask for your help to keep the peace tonight, ”Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted. In addition, he asked the Minnesota governor to activate the National Guard.

However, not all protests over the death of George Floyd were violent. On Wednesday, a group of people danced on the street where the father of the family, 46, was killed by the police.

With information from The New York Post.

