Thousands of people mobilized in manifestations along the Minneapolis after a police officer killed an African American man last Monday.

Literally, the city went up in flames: People set fire to a police station and destroyed Target stores and other local businesses, prompting the mayor to mobilize the National Guard. Videos circulating on social networks show the protests on behalf of George Floyd.

This photo of the burning Minneapolis police station after a police officer ended the life of an African-American must go down in history, this is how it is to ask for justice in these times. pic.twitter.com/2o9k9JLjQY – Steph🇨🇴 (@TCxxSteph) May 28, 2020

So was the police station in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd. Call me what you want, but that is how the ESMAD bases in Bogotá must have been when Dilan Cruz was assassinated. pic.twitter.com/GeSb8SGhpM – Físico Impuro® (@FisicoImpuro) May 28, 2020

In the images, masked people are seen running and surrounding buildings as officers throw tear gas and shoot them with rubber bullets. And in the midst of manifestations in MinneapolisDozens ransacked a Target store and even beat a woman who tried to stop them.

Looting US Bank pic.twitter.com/Iai0BrwyhY – Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

Police cruisers being damaged as people here continue throwing shopping carts at vehicles pic.twitter.com/tpGgFCRHT6 – Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 28, 2020

Mayor responds to protests over George Floyd’s death

Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy lead to more tragedy. We ask for your help to keep the peace tonight, ”Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted. In addition, he asked the Minnesota governor to activate the National Guard.

However, not all protests over the death of George Floyd were violent. On Wednesday, a group of people danced on the street where the father of the family, 46, was killed by the police.

