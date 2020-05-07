Without a doubt, one of the films that marked the childhood of every noventer @ was Space Jam., a true phenomenon that almost nobody could believe. It was common to see big Hollywood productions hitting it big, but you’ve never seen anything of that magnitude, put together a pop culture icon like the looney tunes along with the basketball legend, Michael Jordan.

Almost 24 years have passed since the original movie was released And we have not seen anything of that magnitude again, because really what happened in 1996 with that film, the emotion of seeing those characters with whom most of us grew up interacting with Jordan and other actors like Bill Murray was truly unique.

Time does not pass in vain and many have changed a lot. That is why to celebrate that we can finally see Space Jam on Netflix as many times as we want and with the news of the second part starring LeBron James.Here we leave you with what the actors who starred in this movie look like.

Michael Jordan

After Space Jam, the basketball legend continued his career wearing the number 23 at the Chicago Bulls winning two more championships, but this did not last forever. In 2001 he reached the Washington Wizards and two years later he retired from this sport forever.

Although it moved away from the reflectors a little, his legacy reached streetwear thanks to the tennis line he produced with Nike, the Air Jordan. Recently returned to the spotlight in entertainment thanks to the documentary that Netflix released about him on his platform, The Last Dance, which features Michael’s last season with the Bulls.

Wayne Knight

This friendly actor had already won us thanks to his role as Dennis Nedry in Jurassic Park three years before. However managed to reach more people (especially the children’s audience) when he appeared alongside the Looney Tunes and Michael Jordan.

After being the basketball player’s publicist in the film, he lent his voice on animated tapes such as Hercules, Tarzan –Interpreting the elephant Tantor-, in Toy Story 2 It was Al, the chicken from the toy store and appeared in Kung Fu Panda from 2008. The last film he made was Blindspotting, a romantic comedy released two years ago.

Bill ‘Fucking’ Murray

Many were surprised that Bill Murray participated in Space jamBecause in the 90’s his career was moving away from commercial cinema a bit. But despite everything, participating in this film was one of his greatest successes, because it was the push he needed. The decade ended in films such as Wild Things, Rushmore and even appeared in Charlie’s Los Angeles.

But in the 2000s one of the key moments of his career came, as he starred Lost in translation of Sofia Coppola alongside Scarlet Johansson, he played himself in Coffee and Cigarettes of Jim Jarmusch, broke it up with Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and more in Zombieland.

But he has undoubtedly shone for his enormous collaboration with Wes Anderson in movies like The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs and the next one to be released, The French Dispactch.

Theresa Randle

Of course, to accompany Michael Jordan there was his family and he started with his wife. For the film, they chose actress Theresa Randle to play this role, who was named Juanita Jordan. After Space Jam participated in Todd McFarlane’s Spawn and was in the Bad Boys sequel with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Although she continued in the middle of entertainment, little is known about her, as her last appearances were in the series. State of mind and the movie Shit year.

Eric Gordon

And since every family has children, Michael Jordan had to have one and that was little Marcus, who was interpreted byr Eric Gordon. Although it seemed that he would have a future as a child star, it seems that it was his one hit wonder, because after this tape he came out in series like 413 Hope St. and Hungryas well as in shorts that didn’t have the media impact of Space Jam.

Larry bird

Larry Bird was a great player in the NBA, but he got other generations to know him as a coach for this movie. A year after the premiere of the tape, the Boston Celtics fired him, but Despite that, the Indian Parcers hire him for the following season, achieving 147 victories and winning the Coach of the Year award..

In 2001 he left the team but would return to occupy a managerial position as sports director. Currently still on the team and in his spare time he runs a restaurant called Boston Connection. It seems that he did not want to know more about the performance after seeing himself with Bugs Bunny and company.

Charles Barkley

Other of the stars that appeared in Space Jam was Charles Barkley, who after having his 5 minutes of fame appearing on the big screen returned to the staves to play with the Houston Rockets. Since then He has released his own autobiography, disputed the Celebrity Golf Association Tour and even made a cameo in a movie called He got me, a whole box of monerías this gentleman.

Thom Barry

To finish we have Jordan’s own father, who was played by actor Thom Barry. Perhaps this is one of the strangest cases, since the same year that Space Jam premiered he appeared in another major film, Independence Day with Will Smith.

At the beginning of the new millennium he was present in the first two Fast and Furious movies and it became important thanks to the Cold Case series where he played the detective Will Jeffries.