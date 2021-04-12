This is how the processor / CPU of your mobile and computer works | Technology

If you like computing, you will be clear that the processor is like the brain of the computer, where information is organized and calculations are performed to meet the needs of the programs we use in our day to day life. Now, what happens inside a processor? How does it work? We see it on video

Intel It has been making processors for many years and is one of the largest companies in this segment. It is therefore one of the most indicated to teach us what a processor / CPU (Central Processing Unit) is.

They have published two videos in which they cover key concepts to understand the basic operation of a processor, something that we can see in the following video.

The information shared by Intel is very generic and avoids traditional marketing terms and putting its processors and focuses on explaining what a CPU is at a general level. The Intel CVP of Client Engineering, Boyd Phelps, is in charge of offering us this content in a very clear and didactic way.

Intel and AMD have traditionally been rivals in the field of computers. However, in recent years Qualcomm has positioned itself as a rival in new devices.

It is a very superficial content in which they touch a bit of CPU story as well as the mode of operation of the same. This video has a duration of just under 20 minutes.

And then they delve into what is the microarchitecture of processors. Something that we leave you in the following video, which is somewhat longer, passing 25 minutes.

This second part touches both the front end, on which developers work and the one that many programming tools take advantage of, and the back end part, or that part of microarchitecture that depends on each processor.

If you have free time, bookmark this article because it is highly recommended to watch these videos if you want to know how a CPU works.

It is to be appreciated this type of generalist videos that go beyond the news of a single company and that explain in a general way what a CPU is and where the market for processors is going and hints that the direction they will take will be towards FPGAs and quantum computing.