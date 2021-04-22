This is how the price of cars has risen with the new tax

In the first three months of the year, the public coffers have increased their income by 55% due to the registration tax.

April 21, 2021 (1:50 PM CET)

What has increased in 2021 the price of cars with the “new” registration tax.

Despite the multiple requests made by the automotive sector for modify the registration tax in order to neutralize the arrival of the new WLTP regulations, the Government did not back down and In January 2021, said regulation came into force, with its corresponding fiscal impact, that is, greater collection for public coffers., to the detriment of the citizen who, when buying a new car, has seen its price increased.

To get started, the public coffers, through the autonomous communities, collected 149.37 million euros in registration tax in the first quarter of the year, which represents a 54.8% rise compared to the same period in 2020, according to the Tax Agency. Public revenue from this rate stood at 65.58 million euros in March, which represents a strong increase of 278% in the year-on-year comparison.

But how much more have Spanish drivers had to pay? The average fee paid by drivers for the acquisition of a vehicle as registration tax was 819 euros until March, 114% more, and from 807 euros last month, 114% more.

Models that emit more CO2

Obviously, this new regulation has also caused the average CO2 emissions of registered cars to rise so far this year. A) Yes, the models sold in Spain until March emitted 129 g / km of CO2 on average, which is 14 grams more than a year before. In the month of March, the average emissions of the cars sold were 128 g / km, (115 g / km in 2020).

The average price of vehicles registered in Spain in the first quarter was 20,288 euros, including this rate, which represents an increase of 7.4%, while the average price in March rose to 20,411 euros, an 8.1% growth.

At the end of the first quarter, the total value of vehicles registered in the national market was 3,552 million euros, a 23.9% increase. In March, the tax base stood at 1,594 million euros, 86% more.