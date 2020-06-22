Only two days were left to decree the state of alarm, but the Pedro Sánchez government’s slogan was very clear: the population should not be frightened by the coronavirus and it had to be argued that wearing masks is useless and ridiculous. As the journalist Lorenzo Milá said on TVE: «Alarmism seems to travel faster than data«.

So humorist David Broncano decided to laugh at the risk of the pandemic: jokingly, he cheered on the audience for his show, The Resistance, to cheerfully chant:Coronavirus, oeeee, coronavirus, oeee! ». Since then, he has had three months to regret this macabre joke.

In the end, the scaremongering was completely justified and the joke has cost us 44,000 dead (17,000 more than he recognizes Fernando Simón in its official statistics), due to the impression and negligence of a Government whose priority was minimize the risk of the pandemic.

The Casa del Rey now has on the table a proposal for David Broncano to interview King Felipe VI in his program La resistance, which the company of Andreu Buenafuente The terrat performs for Movistar + subscribers.

🇩🇪 Difficult weeks are coming

🇮🇹 Difficult weeks are coming

🇫🇷 Difficult weeks are coming

🇵🇹 Difficult weeks are coming

🇬🇧 Difficult weeks are coming 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/SXQh6naUMH – The Resistance in Movistar + (@LaResistencia) March 10, 2020

David Broncano does not hide that he defends ideological positions close to Podemos, who has used one of the humorist’s videos to defend on social networks that any democrat must be “anti-fascist”.

In reality, “anti-fascist” is the label used by Podemos leaders to avoid defining themselves as communists. This allows Podemos, in addition, to label as “fascist” anyone who opposes its political theses. The terrorist group in which Pablo Iglesias’ father was a member, the Revolutionary Antifascist and Patriot Front (FRAP), also defined itself as “antifascist.” But the FRAP terrorists were not Democrats: they wanted to overthrow a dictatorship, Franco’s, to impose another one with a communist and Maoist sign.

Also defined as “anti-fascists” are radicals on the extreme left who for weeks have been causing riots, looting shops and vandalizing statues in the United States, under the pretext of fighting racism. And East Germany christened “anti-fascist protection wall»To the Berlin Wall, whose function was to prevent its citizens from fleeing to free Europe.

Humor to explain something very serious. A democrat can only be anti-fascist, because fascism is undemocratic. pic.twitter.com/8cBfXyheER – WE CAN (@PODEMOS) June 1, 2020

David Broncano started as a humorist in 2008 doing monologues for the Paramount Comedy channel. Then she collaborated with her own section on the Hoy por hoy program on Cadena SER. In 2016 he began collaborating with Andreu Buenafuente on his Late Motiv program on Movistar. Currently, he also participates in the Cadena SER modern life space, together with Ignatius Farray and What what. This program has received the Ondas Award, given by Cadena Ser itself.