After six centuries of tireless operation, the Prague Astronomical Clock continues to remind observers of the fate that awaits them.

Jan Ruze was in charge of designing the most successful mechanism to mark the passage of time. As an avid vault watcher in the 15th century, he decided he would have to include the path of the stars in their analysis. Not only that: it would have to flaunt an elegant and imperial design, matching the Gothic taste of the newly founded capital. Inside the Old Town of Prague, in 1410 the Europe’s first monumental astronomical clock.

611 years of marking the time

The mechanism is based on an analog system. This means that it works like a gigantic astrolabe, built in three different parts. In total, the design is designed so that the astronomical clock can mark the time in 5 different moments in time, but simultaneous. They are described as follows:

The astronomical disk, which marks the passage of the Sun and the Moon through the sky (as well as other details of the celestial vault). ‘The passage of the Apostles‘, which refers to a series of statues of the disciples of Jesus that describe a complete turn in front of the clock face with each change of time. The zodiac medallion: which represents, with each sign, the passage of the months throughout the year.

Since Ruze put it into operation in 1410, Prague’s astronomical clock has never stopped working. Over the centuries, it has become one of the icons of the Old City. To the point that, according to local oral tradition, if the mechanism failed, it is believed that an irreversible and inexorable catastrophe -Like the time- would scourge the capital from the Czech Republic.

So on Earth as it is in Heaven

Ruze was right to include Death as the last of Jesus’ disciples. Not only because it adds a gothic touch that accompanies Prague’s medieval halo, but also because it reminds unwary observers that we all have the same destiny. The synchronicity of the three discs represents, in turn, the balance of the cosmos.

Seen in another way, it is a way of saying that everything that happens on a cosmic level affects human actions every day. This is an alchemical principle, which was in vogue among the Masonic lodges of the Middle Ages. In the beginning, they were kept as state secrets. However, the city is full of these symbolisms of the dark arts.

Beyond metaphor, the Prague astronomical clock continues to fulfill its original pragmatic function. The stationary disc in the center gives meaning to the two movable medallions, which function independently. At the same time, it has three needles, which indicate each of the mechanisms that compose it.

