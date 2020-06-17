Receiving a call from the current operator announcing an increase in the bill is an attempt to scam: companies never call to report price increases since they must communicate it to the client in writing and in advance. If you receive one of these calls, be suspicious: they are trying to rip you off.

We have all had a commercial call to offer us improvements in our telephone rates. No matter the time, even at dawn: you pick up the phone and on the other end of the line they offer you a succulent discount on all your telephone services. Now, what happens when the intentions of the company behind the call border on the scam? Far from being an anecdote, this practice is too common.

Subcontractors using practices that border on the scam

The operators are not in charge of making customer acquisition calls, this is delegated to other companies, the so-called subcontractors. With a template of teleoperators, and databases where names and telephone numbers appear (sometimes also the operator where clients have contracts), These subcontractors make calls where they offer different offers approved by the operators. In exchange for each customer recruited, the subcontractor takes a percentage of the operation, the same as the affiliates of online stores.

Given the need to attract customers, and the competition generated between distributors, recruitment practices evolve in aggressiveness with the risk that, on occasions, business calls become almost a phone scam. Convincing the client that their operator is going to increase the fee and that after hanging up the competition will call them offering a juicy offer is an old practice that is currently booming again.

Take advantage of the outrage at a rise in the quota to offer an offer with portability: the practice has been attracting clients in an unlawful way for several years

Carlos Fenollosa denounced in a detailed Twitter thread the call of an alleged Vodafone subcontractor trying to convince him for fiber portability. Impersonating Carlos’s current company, the telemarketer reported a noticeable rise in his quota giving an option portability to another company if you were not satisfied. After hanging up, they called him from the competition offering him different offers, a mechanic that, as we have described, is relatively common among different subcontractors: just look at threads in Broadband, ADSL Zone or the Movistar community.

An operator will never call you to raise your fee

This is something that we must take into account and that, with the surprise of the call, is usually forgotten: mobile operators do not report rate increases over the phone They must do so in writing and at least one month in advance. Therefore, and as a rule, we must be wary of any call that comes directly from our operator with the sole intention of communicating increases in the fee. Also, it is not customary for them to call to offer us improvements in said quota.

There are subcontractors that they play the trick of outrage to get the portabilities. And there is nothing that makes a customer more indignant than his company raising his bill unexpectedly and on his own accord, especially if the rise is considerable. This mobile is common in the dirty game of portability.

Don’t get carried away by outrage: the best remedy for not being scammed is to contrast

You can avoid business calls with services like the Robinson List. This will not eliminate all marketing communications (you may even receive some extra), but it will help you suffer a much lower number. Also, keep in mind the following considerations:

Remember: the operators do not call for changes in the rate, they will contact you leaving it in writing on the invoice (the month prior to the entry into force of the upload). If you receive a call from your current company, be suspicious.

Cold value your decisions and after having verified the alleged offers, especially if they carry penalties with your current operator or stays with the future one.

Contact your operator to find out if the call was correct. It is convenient that you communicate the alleged scam so that it is taken into account.

From Xataka Móvil we have contacted the majority operators to know their position regarding the commercial practices outlined here. He has answered us MoreMobile ensuring that they are not aware that they are being carried out; too Vodafone: « Vodafone, like other operators, is against these bad practices and has procedures to eradicate them »; Orange has told us that « It must be taken into account that the operator is also a victim in this type of scam, as it can lose customers with false claims and irregular sales tactics, and due to the erosion that it can cause in its brand image. »

As we get more answers we will update this article.

