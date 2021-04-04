This is how the police evict a church during a Good Friday mass in London

The security camera of a Catholic church in Belham, London, captured this Friday as the Metropolitan Police vacated the temple because the safety rules against the coronavirus were being breached.

As reported by The Sun, the events occurred at 6:00 p.m. in the Iglesia de Cristo Rey, where it meets a congregation of Polish immigrants. The agents stood at the altar, from where they asked the parishioners to go home.

The agents had previously verified that many of those attending the Good Friday mass They did not wear a mask or respect the distance security between them.

“Failure to comply with this instruction to leave and go home, could ultimately lead to a fine of 200 pounds sterling (about 235 euros) or, if they do not give their details, they will be arrested. It is Good Friday and we understand that they would like to participate in the cult, but it is illegal, “said one of the agents.

Those in charge of the temple did not agree: “We believe that the police brutally exceeded their powers by issuing his order without good reason as all government requirements were met, “a spokesman for the congregation told The Sun.

“We believe that municipal police officials have been misinformed about the current guidelines for places of worship, claiming that the reason for their intervention is the continued ban on public celebration in places of worship in London due to the closure of 4 January 2021. We regret that the rights of the faithful have been violated on such an important day for all believers and that our worship has been desecrated, “said these sources.

According to the police report, “the agents found a large number of people inside the church. Some of these people did not wear masks and those present were clearly not distanced. We are particularly concerned about the risk of transmission of Covid-19 as a result of large indoor gatherings in which people are not socially distant and some do not wear masks. As such, the officers made the decision that it was not safe for that particular service to continue. “

“Realizing the sensitivity of the situation, the officers contacted the priest outside the church and were invited to enter to address the congregation“concludes the report.