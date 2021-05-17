This is how the ‘play-in’ and the ‘playoffs’ of the NBA 2020/21 remain

The direction of the teams for the 2021 Playoffs in the NBA is already known. The itinerary yes, but in some cases the qualifying rounds have to be completed. The new format, with a play-in to settle the last two access positions to the series for the title in each conference, mortgages having the full frame already despite the end of the regular season.

Hornets, Pacers, Celtics and Wizards in the East and Spurs, Grizzlies, Warriors and Lakers in the West must play one or two games, depending on the results, to advance to the main draw, the 2021 Playoffs. Teams already qualified for he’s the Sixers, Nets, Bucks, Knicks, Hawks and Heat in the East and the Jazz, Suns, Nuggets, Clippers, Mavericks and Blazers in the West.

Quin Snyder’s breakthrough Jazz have won first place overall with a record of 52-20. They have dominated the regular season since February and take deserved recognition for a squad in which Gobert, the now injured Mitchell and other secondary players such as Ingles, Bogdanovic, Clarkson or the ‘all-star’ Mike Conley are fundamental pieces in a choral game that takes away your hiccups.

Those who are left out, teams like the Bulls, some Raptors who were champions only two years ago, the Pelicans or the Timberwolves of the two Spaniards.

Dates to keep in mind:

· The play-in will be played from May 18 to 21.

· The playoffs will start on the 22nd and will last until July.

The next step: Play-In 2021

Western Conference

A: Los Angeles Lakers (7) – Golden State Warriors (8): Wednesday night, May 19, at 4:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time)

B: Memphis Grizzlies (9) – San Antonio Spurs (10): Wednesday night, May 19, at 1:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time)

C: Loser of A – Winner of B

Eastern Conference:

A: Boston Celtics (7) – Washington Wizards (8): Tuesday night, May 18, at 3:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time)

B: Indiana Pacers (9) – Washington Wizards (10): Tuesday night, May 18, at 12:30 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time)

C: Loser of A – Winner of B

The 2021 Playoffs series

Western Conference …

Utah Jazz (1) – 8th place winner

Phoenix Suns (2) – 7th place winner

Denver Nuggets (3) – Portland Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Clippers (4) – Dallas Mavericks (5)

Eastern Conference …

Philadelphia 76ers (1) – 8th place winner

Brooklyn Nets (2) – 7th place winner

Milwaukee Bucks (3) – Miami Heat (6)

New York Knicks (4) – Atlanta Hawks (5)