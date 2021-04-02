This is how the ‘pixel buds’ work, Google’s translating headphones

MEXICO CITY (Expansion) – Pixel users will be able to use their phones with their new Pixel Buds, a pair of wireless headphones connected to each other with a chain.

At the moment they will only work with Google’s first and second generation Pixel smartphones but, although they cost $ 159, they have a great trick: they can translate 40 languages ​​through Google Translate.

Built-in microphones help translate in real time. The headphones will record the message that the person wants to transmit through a microphone, which will be activated by pressing a touch button located on the right earpiece.

This gadget was unveiled on October 4 during the presentation ceremony of the company’s new products.

At the time of being introduced, the CEO of the firm, Sundar Pichai, said that in the last year “Google improved its translation capacity.”

Pixel Buds are similar in price and design to Apple’s AirPods.