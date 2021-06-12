This is how the pit building will be …

The promoter of the Saudi Arabian F1 GP has shown what the pit building of the Jeddah circuit will be like, without a doubt spectacular

June 12, 2021 (4:35 PM CET)

Pit & Team Building of the Jeddah Circuit in Saudi Arabia

The so-called “Pit & Team Building” of the Jeda circuit in Saudi Arabi, where the 22nd F1 Grand Prix of the 2021 season will be held from December 3 to 5, has been shown by its promoter, the company SMC (Saudi Motorsport Company).

There are still six months to go before the test will be held in Saudi Arabia, and its promoter has shown images of how the building that will house the teams, drivers, staff and VIPs will be. As expected, its design is spectacular, and even more so when it is a reality, a building from which you will have a great view of the starting grid, the pits and located in front of the Red Sea coast.

This building has been designed by an architect from Herman Tilke’s studio, Ulrich Merres. It is an avant-garde structure 280 m long and four floors, in the form of a stepped building located next to the main straight of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Another image of the Pit & Team Building of Jeddah

The Pit & Team Building will house the garages of the teams, as well as the race control center and the exclusive suites of the Paddock Club, from where they will have a great view of the pit lane and the starting grid.