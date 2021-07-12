This is how the Philippines ends car smuggling (hurts sensibilities)

Enlarge

ACD July 9, 2021

Supercars ruthlessly vandalized: this is the Philippine authorities’ strategy to fight car smuggling.

If you are a true car enthusiast, not even in your worst nightmares, you will be able to feel what we have felt when we heard this news: a McLaren, a Bentley and a Porsche crushed by a backhoe…

These are just some of the luxury cars, for a value that exceeds one million euros, which just destroyed the Philippine Customs Office (BOC) a few days ago in a great show of force against car smugglers.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Philippine Customs Office published a series of photos showing seven cars crushed by construction machineryn on a lot in Manila. Among the cars destroyed were luxury models such as a brand new McLaren 620R, a Bentley Flying Spur and a Porsche 911, among others.

The value of what was destroyed exceeds one million euros

According to the BOC, the destruction of these automotive jewels serves to “Send a strong message that the government is serious in its anti-smuggling efforts”. All the vehicles were illegally imported into the Philippines by various carriers and seized in separate raids between 2018 and 2020, according to the Customs Office.

Smuggling vehicles are usually hidden in shipping containers and are not declared by importers, in order to avoid paying customs duties and taxes based on the value of the car, which can reach half the value of the car.

These Vietnamese make cardboard supercar replicas (and they work)

Since 2018, following a directive from Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, the BOC has chosen to destroy smuggled cars rather than auction them, in order to send a strong warning to smugglers, as well as to prevent your cars from being repossessed at auctions.

And the fact is that the fight against crime and corruption has been an integral component of Duterte’s presidency … although make us suffer with his way of dispensing justice.