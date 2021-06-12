in Tennis

This is how the Philippe Chatrier audience reacted when they learned that they could continue to watch the Djokovic-Nadal

Huge public reaction to the Philippe Chatrier when he learned that, despite the curfew imposed in Paris for 23.00 hours, a special exemption allowed them to continue watching a huge show such as the Djokovic-Nadal which at that time was just at the start of the fourth set after a tremendous third.

Results for June 11, 2021, Friday

